Stephen Amell Addresses Reports He Was Removed From Plane After Argument With Wife

Stephen Amell took to social media to clear up an incident that happened on a Delta flight leaving Austin and heading to Los Angeles. According to Amell, there was an argument between him and his wife while on the plane before it had taken off, and at one point he was asked to lower his voice. Amell says he did, but about 10 minutes later he was asked to leave the flight. He did so without any issues and says he was not forcibly removed. Afterward, he booked himself on another flight and traveled home to Los Angeles without any other issues, and added "I let my emotions get the better of me, end of story." You can find his posts on the matter below.

Amell wrote on Twitter "My wife and I got into an argument Monday afternoon on a Delta flight from Austin to LA. I was asked to lower my voice and I did. Approximately 10 minutes later I was asked to leave the flight. And I did so immediately. I was not forcibly removed."

"I rebooked myself on a Southwest flight 2 hours later and traveled home without any further issue. I let my emotions get the better of me, end of story. Must be a slow news cycle," Amell wrote.

This was likely in response to a report from TMZ, which stated that they were told a flight attendant on that flight had asked him to lower his voice several times. When he didn't, they were told an air marshal and three other attendants made him leave the plane. That report also stated that he appeared intoxicated and that Amell's wife Cassandra Jean was burying her face in embarrassment during the argument.

Stephen and Cassandra were in Austin for the ATX TV Festival, and Cassandra had posted a photo from the event earlier with a happy-looking photo. The caption read "We had a pretty good time @atxfestival. Head to @speechanddebate.film to grab your pass and catch up on all three episodes!"