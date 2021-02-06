Stephen Amell Celebrates Filming His New Wrestling Series Heels

✖

Stephen Amell is showing off behind-the-scenes looks at his new drama series Heels. The Starz program focuses on wrestling and the actor looks like he’s having a blast in his new environment. This is the second time we’ve seen the Arrow star covered in blood over at his new digs. Fans of that show can’t wait to see what the superhero has planned next. As with a large number of projects around Hollywood, the coronavirus pandemic put a damper on filming the show. But, cameras got rolling again last fall and things are progressing well. Fans of the show will be enthused to hear that former WWE Superstar CM Punk is set to appear. It’s been so long since anyone has seen him in a ring, but the itch to witness a return has been there for years among the fanbase. So, look forward to more updates.

Before this, Amell had sworn off getting back in the ring because of an injury he sustained. He explained that story at a MegaCon panel. "I don't want to have to send an e-mail to Greg Berlanti, who is the most prolific producer in the history of television at this point, Marc Guggenheim, who is one of our executive producers, Beth Schwartz, who is our showrunner this year, Todd Pittson, who is our production manager, James Bamford, who is our producing director and director of Episode 7x07.”

Top 5 day I’ve ever had on set. Look at the fucking Duffy Dome!!! I’m going to bed. pic.twitter.com/gYR1HorPT1 — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) February 5, 2021

"Right before Episode 7x07, I wrestled Christopher Daniels and I fractured my hip. There was nothing to be done. It couldn't get any worse, it could just not heal as fast, and we had to do the most stunt-heavy episode of the show," Amell continued. "I had to send a note going, 'I know I'm an idiot, don't treat me any differently, this is on me. Apologies.' I don't want to have to send that note again. So, until I'm done with the show, I'm staying out of the squared circle."

Heels focuses on two brothers who run a wrestling promotion in Georgia, the Duffy Wrestling Association. Check out the full synopsis for the show below.

"Written by Michael Waldron (Loki), with Mike O’Malley set as showrunner, Heels is about the men and women who chase their dreams in the world of small-town pro wrestling. Set in a close-knit Georgia community, it follows a family-owned wrestling promotion as two brothers and rivals — one of them played by Amell — war over their late father’s legacy. In the ring, somebody must play the good guy, and somebody must play their nemesis, the heel (Amell). But in the real world, those characters can be hard to live up to — or hard to leave behind."

