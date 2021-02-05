Stephen Amell Reveals Blood-Soaked Update From Wrestling Series Heels

✖

Production continues on the Stephen Amell lead wrestling drama series Heels for Starz and the star has taken to Twitter to reveal an important update with an unbelievable look at the show. Amell posted a video on Twitter from the set in costume and with blood covering his entire face and parts of his arms. In a moment of levity, Amell simply said "I can't really put my finger on it, but it sort of feels like a Thursday." You can see the full video below and keep your eyes peeled for more info about the series as we learn it.

Production was initially halted on the show due to the coronavirus pandemic, but cameras began to role once again in September of last year. Though the series will focus on a small town wrestling group Amell has still enlisted the help of big name wrestlers for the cast. The former Arrow star revealed last week that former WWE Champion CM Punk is set o appear. At the time Amell wrote, "Please welcome @CMPunk to @HeelsSTARZ — He was a little rusty in the ring yesterday, but I assured him it was just like riding a bike." Punk has not wrestled a match since departing from the WWE in 2014.

The series centers around pair of brothers (one of whom is played by Amell) running the family-owned Georgia wrestling promotion Duffy Wrestling Association. You can see the full synopsis for the show below.

"Written by Michael Waldron (Loki), with Mike O’Malley set as showrunner, Heels is about the men and women who chase their dreams in the world of small-town pro wrestling. Set in a close-knit Georgia community, it follows a family-owned wrestling promotion as two brothers and rivals — one of them played by Amell — war over their late father’s legacy. In the ring, somebody must play the good guy, and somebody must play their nemesis, the heel (Amell). But in the real world, those characters can be hard to live up to — or hard to leave behind."

In the ring, Amell’s Jack Spade is the charismatic villain, or heel, of the Duffy Wrestling Association (DWA). In the real world, he’s its hard-working owner, a husband and father trying to make ends meet while fighting to realize his impossible dreams. He has the mind of an artist in the body of a warrior, and a Steve Jobs-ian need for perfection — and for control. He says he’ll do whatever it takes to build the DWA into an empire. Will he go so far as to risk his marriage, or his relationship with his brother?"

