Arrow Star Stephen Amell Reveals Why He Can’t Wrestle Again

Arrow has been a gift that keeps on giving for Stephen Amell. The role has led him to other opportunities like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and even a couple of appearances in a wrestling ring. But, it sounds like there won’t be any matches in the squared circle after this latest season of Arrow wraps up production.

Some fans speculated that Amell could have been gearing up for a potential career shift when the show reached its conclusion. The man who plays Oliver Queen has hinted in the past that although he loves the world of sports entertainment, there were no plans for him to pursue that avenue full time. He reiterated those thoughts during Arrow’s stop at the Television Critics Press Tour.

Amell told the audience, “I can’t get back in the wrestling ring. I risk divorce.” That’s a pretty good reason to keep himself out of harm’s way. The Arrow star has hinted at the fact that his wife doesn’t exactly love her husband’s appearances in the WWE and other promotions. But, in the past, his full-time role on the show also proved to be a sizable barrier to entry.

Amell previously delayed production on Arrow as a result of his wrestling exploits. “I don’t want to have to send an e-mail to Greg Berlanti, who is the most prolific producer in the history of television at this point, Marc Guggenheim, who is one of our executive producers, Beth Schwartz, who is our showrunner this year, Todd Pittson, who is our production manager, James Bamford, who is our producing director and director of Episode 7×07,” Amell explained at a panel at MegaCon.

“Right before Episode 7×07, I wrestled Christopher Daniels and I fractured my hip. There was nothing to be done. It couldn’t get any worse, it could just not heal as fast, and we had to do the most stunt-heavy episode of the show,” Amell told the audience. “I had to send a note going, ‘I know I’m an idiot, don’t treat me any differently, this is on me. Apologies.’ I don’t want to have to send that note again. So, until I’m done with the show, I’m staying out of the squared circle.”

Arrow‘s upcoming season is coming to television screens soon. There’s a huge crossover coming down the pipe with “Crisis on Infinite Earths.” That means there is more than enough to keep Oliver Queen busy. Great news for the leading man and his family heading forward. The show’s eighth and final season will begin airing this fall on the CW.

