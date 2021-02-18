Stephen Amell Has Hilarious Response To Zelda Williams Inferring Legolas Has Greatest Accuracy As Archer

✖

Stephen Amell had a hilarious response to Zelda Williams inferring that Legolas has the greatest accuracy among fictional archers. This debate has been raging on social media for more than a day now and the Arrow star wants to make his position known. It’s a strange time for archers in the spotlight as Hawkeye is a couple of months out and the Arrowverse is in a place of transition without their star hero. But, Green Arrow probably deserves a bit more respect when it comes to people carrying around a bow and arrow. Amell told the actress that she better put some respect on his name. Despite the field being laced with mythic heroes, an actual Avenger, and freaking Katniss Everdeen. Her argument is well articulated and actually thoughtful for the kind of Internet engagement poll that spawned the whole debate. However, things change when one of the heroes in question reply to your tweet.

Williams argued, “Legolas is thousands of years old, all of them spent perfecting his archery. I mean, he can shoot arrows from a classic long bow sans arrow rest (he uses his hand like a champ) with deadly precision while riding a shield down a flight of stone stairs. Hawkeye has a laser sight.”

A couple of years ago at Motor City Comic Con, Amell told the fans that there was no competition between him and Marvel’s star archer. That’s because the Green Arrow would clearly thrash Hawkeye in the star’s estimation.

"I think that any iteration of Green Arrow would beat any iteration of Hawkeye just based on the fact he's not weird and left-handed," Amell prodded before ensuring fans knew that he was totally joking. "I'm kidding, I'm kidding, just kidding."

Unfortunately, don’t expect the Arrow star to return to the programming block he was so instrumental in building. He told his followers on Instagram. "No, I'm done," Amell said. "That was good. It was a good eight years but it was time to be done… It was weird seeing promos for Supergirl and Flash and Batwoman again. It seems like a different lifetime. I don't think I'll be doing that again."

At C2E2 he mentioned, “I was very, very happy with the people Oliver got to see. There wasn't anyone on the list so to speak, no pun intended, that we didn't get to that I was like 'well, okay that feels like a miss.' There were a couple of ones that we tried for that we couldn't make happen. That's okay."

