Stephen Amell on Who Would Win Between Green Arrow and Hawkeye

When it comes to who would win between Green Arrow and Hawkeye, fans often wonder which of the two comic book archers would come out on top but for Arrow star Stephen Amell there’s no doubt in his mind.

Amell appeared at Motor City Comic Con recently and told fans during a panel that there really was no question as to which archer — DC or Marvel’s — was the best. For The CW star the answer was clearly Green Arrow.

“I think that any iteration of Green Arrow would beat any iteration of Hawkeye just based on the fact he’s not weird and left handed,” Amell said before making sure fans knew he wasn’t being totally serious. “I’m kidding, I’m kidding, just kidding.”

All awkward dominant hand jokes aside, Amell may be right about Green Arrow besting Hawkeye. In comics, the Emerald Archer has been shown using some massively impressive archery skills, including being able to shoot an arrow down the barrel of a gun and even splitting a single water drop with a shot. YouTube channel Ismahawk even did a video having the two archers face off a few years ago ultimately concluding that Green Arrow would beat Hawkeye — though it wasn’t the outcome they expected until they really got into the comics history of both characters.

Even with Green Arrow likely to come out on top, Hawkeye is still a formidable archer with some incredible skills and Amell seems to respect that. When, in the lead up to Avengers: Infinity War, fans were questioning what Hawkeye did to be excluded from posters and marketing for the Marvel Cinematic Universe film, Amell tweeted that “It’s hard out here for an archer.”

That seems like it’s going to be doubly true for Amell’s Green Arrow when the show returns for its seventh season this fall. Arrow‘s season finale aired last Thursday and ended with Oliver Queen behind bars in a super max prison due largely in part to his activities as the Emerald Archer.

Hard out here for an archer, indeed.

Arrow‘s seventh season will debut Mondays this fall at 9/8c, following new episodes of Legends of Tomorrow. Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters.

Who do you think would win between Green Arrow and Hawkeye?