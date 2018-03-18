‘Arrow’s Stephen Amell Hilariously Speaks out on Hawkeye’s Absence From the ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Poster

Where is Hawkeye? That’s the question that fans have been asking as promotion for Avengers: Infinity War kicks into high gear. Jeremy Renner’s bow-wielding Avenger has been notably missing from trailers, teasers, and posters and now Hawkeye is getting some support from another archer.

Stephen Amell, star of The CW’s DC Comics-inspired television series Arrow took to Twitter Friday to offer his thoughts on why Renner’s Hawkeye has been mysteriously absent. You can check out the Tweet below.

It’s hard out here for an archer. https://t.co/TKsuuOtZSa — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) March 17, 2018

In response to another tweet asking what Renner did, presumably to be left out of the marketing, Amell wrote “it’s hard out here for an archer.” After six years of playing DC’s Green Arrow/Oliver Queen on television, Amell could arguably be considered an expert on the subject and he might just be right. While Hawkeye is, officially, retired — the hero announced his exit from superhero work in the Avengers: Infinity War Prelude comic book — Infinity War directors Anthony and Joe Russo told press on the set of the film that Hawkeye has his own journey to take in the upcoming movie.

“Hawkeye coming out of Civil War is in the same position that the Cap and Falcon are in at the end of that movie,” Joe Russo said. “And Ant Man. And coming into this movie, the characters who are on Cap’s side coming out of Civil War, some made certain decisions and others made other decisions that led to different paths and them dealing with oversight in this movie in a different way. So, Hawkeye’s on his own journey in this movie.”

Anthony Russo went a little bit further about that journey.

“Yeah, he has a unique reaction to the Civil War situation that puts him in a special spot in this film,” Anthony explained.

What that special spot and unique journey is anyone’s guess given the secrecy about details of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it’s possible that Hawkeye’s journey might connect to another of Infinity War‘s big mysteries — the location of the Soul Stone. There’s been some speculation that Hawkeye might be on a secret mission to acquire the Soul Stone to keep it out of Thanos’ hands. After all, clandestine missions are a specialty for the archer.

As for Amell’s Green Arrow, he’s got his own problems. This season on Arrow, Star City’s vigilante hero is dealing not only with federal criminal charges against him, but a villain bent not only on destroying him but taking over Star City as well.

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther is now playing in theaters. Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27, 2018. It is followed by Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

Arrow airs Thursdays at 9/8c on The CW.

