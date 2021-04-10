Stephen Amell Reveals Wrestling Series Heels Wraps Filming

✖

Just over a year ago production on the new Stephen Amell starring series Heels, a wrestling drama in the works for Starz, was forced to go on hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. Filming resumed in September of last year and now as we near the halfway point of April, Amell has taken to social media to reveal that production has wrapped on the show's first season. The actor posted a photo on line of he and some of his collaborators, simply writing: "Season 1 wrapped. Wait till you see it." No window has been announced for when the series might premiere just yet.

Heels focuses on two brothers who run a wrestling promotion in Georgia, "the Duffy Wrestling Association." Loki's Michael Waldron created the series which was previously said to have Mike O’Malley (Survivor's Remorse) serve as showrunner. Amell is joined in the series by Alison Luff, Chris Bauer, Allen Maldonado, James Harrison, Kelli Berglund, Mary McCormack and David James Elliot.

The description for the series reads: "Heels is about the men and women who chase their dreams in the world of small-town pro wrestling. Set in a close-knit Georgia community, it follows a family-owned wrestling promotion as two brothers and rivals — one of them played by Amell — war over their late father’s legacy. In the ring, somebody must play the good guy, and somebody must play their nemesis, the heel (Amell). But in the real world, those characters can be hard to live up to — or hard to leave behind."

Around the time that Amell was playing the part of Oliver Queen, fans may recall that he jumped into the ring multiple times, no doubt planting the seeds that would lead to Heels. His time spent wrestling didn't come without some pain though as he found himself injured in the process. At a MegaCon panel Amell previously revealed that while filming the seventh season of Arrow he fractured his hip after wrestling Christopher Daniels at 2018's All In event.

"There was nothing to be done," Amell said. I"t couldn't get any worse, it could just not heal as fast, and we had to do the most stunt-heavy episode of the show. I had to send a note going, 'I know I'm an idiot, don't treat me any differently, this is on me. Apologies.' I don't want to have to send that note again. So, until I'm done with the show, I'm staying out of the squared circle."

Check back here for further details on Heels as we learn them!