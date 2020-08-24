Stephen Amell Shares First Look at Heels Wrestling Show

✖

It's been a few months since fans have had any updates on Stephen Amell's wrestling-related drama series Heels thanks to production on the series being put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic earlier this year, but now it looks like things are starting to move forward again. Amell took to Twitter on Monday to offer a look at progress on the upcoming series with a new photo welcoming fans to the gym.

On Twitter, Amell shared a photo of a banner that reads "Welcome to the Heels Gymnasium". You can check it out below.

It's not exactly clear what the post means, though it is very likely it has something to do with Amell's training for Heels. A few weeks ago, the actor posted that the show was "going to camera in less than a month" and that he was crushing training. He also followed that up a few days ago with a post noting that was "slowly learning what life is like in Georgia". Given those previous posts, it's likely that Amell is just sharing a peek at his training for the series -- and potentially even an early logo for the series.

Back in August 2019 it was announced that Amell's next television project following Arrow would be Heels with a report that the actor had signed on to lead the series for Starz. The series doesn't yet have a release date, but you can check out the series synopsis as well as details about Amell's character, Jack Spade, below.

"Written by Michael Waldron (Loki), with Mike O’Malley set as showrunner, Heels is about the men and women who chase their dreams in the world of small-town pro wrestling. Set in a close-knit Georgia community, it follows a family-owned wrestling promotion as two brothers and rivals — one of them played by Amell — war over their late father’s legacy. In the ring, somebody must play the good guy, and somebody must play their nemesis, the heel (Amell). But in the real world, those characters can be hard to live up to — or hard to leave behind."

In the ring, Amell’s Jack Spade is the charismatic villain, or heel, of the Duffy Wrestling Association (DWA). In the real world, he’s its hard-working owner, a husband and father trying to make ends meet while fighting to realize his impossible dreams. He has the mind of an artist in the body of a warrior, and a Steve Jobs-ian need for perfection — and for control. He says he’ll do whatever it takes to build the DWA into an empire. Will he go so far as to risk his marriage, or his relationship with his brother?"

