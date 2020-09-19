Stephen Amell Wraps His First Full Week on Heels

✖

Stephen Amell has wrapped his first full week of production on the upcoming Starz wrestling drama, Heels. The former Arrow star took to social media on Friday to share the milestone with fans, noting that he's working with not only a great cast, but a great crew and material for the series as well. The update comes about two weeks after the actor shared that things had unofficially gotten under way with camera tests and still photos.

"Wrapped my first full week on Heels," Amell wrote. "Great crew, great cast, great material. I'm having a f-cking blast!"

Wrapped my first full week on Heels. Great crew, great cast, great material. I’m having a fucking blast! — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) September 19, 2020

Amell has been consistently keeping fans up to date on his efforts for Heels. Prior to his update regarding still photos and camera tests, Amell had shared with fans glimpses of his training in the "Heelsnasium" and, even before that, teased "crazy" stunts for the series -- stunts that he said he will be doing himself.

"I've got a lot of training to do starting in January, but yeah, eight episodes," Amell said in an appearance on Michael Rosenbaum's Inside of You podcast earlier this year. "I'm not going to have a stunt double. I can't. I'm going to be in a Speedo. How the f-ck am I going to have a stunt double? I'm going to wear wrestling trunks, we call them trunks, but it's ostensibly a Speedo."

He then explained that his character will wrestle a few times in the first episode and that it was going lead to some interesting times on the series.

"I'm going to have to do some crazy sh-t."

First announced in August 2019, Heels is Amell's first television project following Arrow, which ended its eight-season run in January. The series, set in a close-knit Georgia community, follows a family-owned wrestling program as two brothers and rivals -- one of them played by Amell -- war over their late father's legacy. In the ring, Amell's Jack Spade is the charismatic villain, or heel, of the Duffy Wrestling Association (DWA). In the real world, he’s its hard-working owner, a husband and father trying to make ends meet while fighting to realize his impossible dreams. He has the mind of an artist in the body of a warrior, and a Steve Jobs-ian need for perfection — and for control. He says he’ll do whatever it takes to build the DWA into an empire.

You can check out the official description of Heels below.

"Written by Michael Waldron (Loki), with Mike O’Malley set as showrunner, Heels is about the men and women who chase their dreams in the world of small-town pro wrestling. Set in a close-knit Georgia community, it follows a family-owned wrestling promotion as two brothers and rivals — one of them played by Amell — war over their late father’s legacy. In the ring, somebody must play the good guy, and somebody must play their nemesis, the heel (Amell). But in the real world, those characters can be hard to live up to — or hard to leave behind."

In the ring, Amell’s Jack Spade is the charismatic villain, or heel, of the Duffy Wrestling Association (DWA). In the real world, he’s its hard-working owner, a husband and father trying to make ends meet while fighting to realize his impossible dreams. He has the mind of an artist in the body of a warrior, and a Steve Jobs-ian need for perfection — and for control. He says he’ll do whatever it takes to build the DWA into an empire. Will he go so far as to risk his marriage, or his relationship with his brother?"

Are you excited for Heels? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!

Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images.