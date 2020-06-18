Stranger Things 4 "Complete Season" Revealed By Writers

✖

Stranger Things 4 has revealed a first look at the complete fourth season - in the form of a pile of completed scripts. The image of the "complete season" of Stranger Things 4 was shared over the Stranger Things Writers Twitter feed, with the image attached; no doubt, fans everywhere will be dashing to their image enhancement programs and apps, trying to see if there is anything at all about the upcoming season, from any loose pages. Hilariously, they will likely find nothing. If nothing else, the image seems meant to convey the narrative depth and length of these upcoming Stranger Things 4 episodes.

Like every Hollywood TV and movie production, Stranger Things 4 had to shutdown production, due to the coronavirus pandemic. As show star Gaten Matarazzo told GalaxyCon Live:

"Work is on pause. We were in the middle of filming [Season] 4 and then they said, 'Nope!' They said two-week break, and we've been gone for three months."

So far teasers for Stranger Things 4 have teased some big twists - such as the reveal that David Harbour's Hopper is indeed alive, being held as a prisoner over in Russia. Harbour has already teased that season 4 will indeed bring some big payoffs to long-brimming Stranger Things mysteries:

"There are these three things that we've established in the season that if we don't pay off, it means that they're bad writers," Harbour told Liverpool Comic Con. "And the Duffer brothers are very good writers. So I know specifically that in Season 4 we will give you a big, huge reveal about Hopper's backstory."

In addition to the big twists, the cast of Stranger Things 4 has been teasing that the fourth chapter will be the scariest yet as the show's subject matter gets mature alongside its aging cast:

"Oh man, it's pretty amazing – the Duffer brothers have really done it again," Stranger Things star Joe Keery told Total Film. "I think that this year – and I know I say this every single year – but this is definitely going to be a lot scarier than prior years because last year was pretty dark."

Indeed, the freakiest thing about Stranger Things 4 may be the fact that the cast is finally hitting adult age. Season 3 was wild enough watching the young cast hit the strides of maturation - season 4 could look like an entirely different show...

Stranger Things 4 is still in production.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.