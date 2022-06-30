Stranger Things 4 Part 2 Runtime: Star Says Super-Sized Finale Is "A Movie"

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Stranger Things 4 Volume 1, now streaming on Netflix. Stranger Things 4 is going big for its season finale — feature-length big. The penultimate season of the Netflix series returns July 1 with the super-sized Stranger Things 4 Volume 2, the two-part finale finishing what May's Volume 1 started: Eleven's (Millie Bobby Brown) Upside Down showdown with the cursed villain Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower). Appearing on The Tonight Show Wednesday ahead of Friday's Stranger Things season finale, Dustin actor Gaten Matarazzo teased the two new episodes that will run for a combined total of nearly four hours.

"The eighth episode is, I think, probably an hour and a half," Matarazzo told The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon. "But episode nine is getting close to two and a half hours. It's a movie."

He continued about Season 4, which released its first seven episodes on May 27, "It's nine movies, practically. All of them are close to an hour and a half — all of them [are] over an hour."

Stranger Things 4 Part 2 consists of a final two episodes, both available to watch back-to-back on July 1: "Chapter Eight: Papa" has a runtime of 1 hour, 25 minutes, with "Chapter Nine: The Piggyback" clocking in at 2 hours, 19 minutes.

Matarazzo teased audiences will "learn a lot" about the Upside Down and Vecna, revealed in "Chapter Seven: The Massacre at Hawkins Lab" to be Henry Creel, a.k.a. "One." Before becoming the deformed monster preying on the traumatized teens of '80s Hawkins, Indiana, flashbacks revealed Eleven banished One into a portal to the Upside Down years earlier.

"I'm going to toe the party line here. It gets bigger. If you thought that it was as big as it could get, it's not," Bower told EW of Stranger Things 4 Volume 2. "It goes further, visually, story-wise, and emotionally for all the characters. It really is quite an explosive climax, let's say."

Bower continued, "I know lots of people have used the word explosive and scope and scale, but I do mean that. It goes a lot further and we get to know more as well. We learn a lot more as an audience in these final two episodes, as well."

Stranger Things Season 4 stars Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven/Jane), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair), Brett Gelman (Murray), Matthew Modine (Dr. Brenner), Robert Englund (Victor Creel), and Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna).

Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 is streaming Friday, July 1 on Netflix.