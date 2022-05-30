Stranger Things Season 4 Star Previews ”Bigger” Volume 2

✖

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Stranger Things 4: Volume 1, now streaming on Netflix. "Your suffering is almost at an end." Those are the words of villain Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower), the cursed "dark wizard" terrorizing Hawkins, Indiana in Stranger Things Season 4. For fans waiting to find out what happens after the shocking reveal that ended Volume 1, your suffering is almost at an end: the super-sized Volume 2, consisting of two feature-length episodes, arrives July 1 on Netflix. In a new interview, the man behind the monster previewed the even "bigger" final episodes of Stranger Things' two-part penultimate season:

"I'm going to toe the party line here. It gets bigger. If you thought that it was as big as it could get, it's not," Bower told Entertainment Weekly of Stranger Things 4: Volume 2. "It goes further, visually, story-wise, and emotionally for all the characters. It really is quite an explosive climax, let's say."

Campbell continued, "I know lots of people have used the word explosive and scope and scale, but I do mean that. It goes a lot further and we get to know more as well. We learn a lot more as an audience in these final two episodes, as well."

Volume 1 revealed Vecna was born Henry Creel (Raphael Luce), who used his telekinetic powers to murder his family and frame father Victor Creel (Robert Englund) for his crimes. By 1979, he's "One" (Bower), a Rainbow Room orderly at Hawkins National Laboratory — the site of his encounter with Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), who inadvertently transforms One into Vecna when she traps him in the Upside Down.

Asked if Season 4 episodes 8 and 9 will reveal more backstory about Henry/One/Vecna, Bower teased, "I couldn't possibly say. I feel like a politician sometimes. You get to know more about all the characters."

Stranger Things 4 stars Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven/Jane), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair), Brett Gelman (Murray), Matthew Modine (Dr. Brenner), Robert Englund (Victor Creel), and Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna).

Stranger Things 4: Volume 1 is now streaming on Netflix. Stranger Things 4: Volume 2 premieres July 1.