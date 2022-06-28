Stranger Things 4: Most Burning Questions Heading Into the Final Two Episodes

In just a few days, the fourth season of Stranger Things will finally come to an end. Netflix released the first seven episodes of Stranger Things 4 a full month ago, taking fans back to Hawkins, Indiana for the first time in nearly three years. Two episodes were still being finished, however, so the season was split into two parts. The final two episodes, which total around four hours in length, are set to debut on July 1st, and there is a lot the show needs to address before the season comes to an end. Stranger Things 4 has balanced more storylines than any other prior season, with each one taking place in a different location. All that to say, there's a lot to keep up with, not to mention the fact that the Upside Down is bigger and more puzzling than ever before. Naturally, as the second-to-last Stranger Things season comes to a close, fans have a lot of questions. Some of those questions will likely carry over int the final season, but there are quite a few that need to be addressed sooner, rather than later. Here are eight questions we want to see answered before Stranger Things 4 comes to a close.

Who Is Going to Die? (Photo: Netflix) Yes, this question is incredibly broad and one that will obviously be answered in these final two episodes. It's also the biggest question currently on the mind of every Stranger Things fan as July 1st approaches. The cast and crew of Stranger Things have made it clear that the supersized Season 4 finale is going to be heartbreaking, and there has been a lot of talk about characters dying. The show that has refused to kill off major characters now seems poised to do just that. If a Season 1 character meets their end this weekend, all signs point to Steve Harrington, as much as that would crush our souls. He isn't exactly "necessary" to the overall story of the Upside Down and his departure would warrant the biggest reaction. However, don't rule out another new character stepping up to take the fall instead, following the lead of Sean Astin's Bob in Season 2. Eddie Munson has already made a massive impact on fans and we'd all be devastated to see him go.

How Does Vecna Fit With the Rest of the Upside Down? (Photo: Netflix) The seventh episode of Stranger Things 4 pulled back the curtain on Vecna and revealed that he was actually a human with abilities, like Eleven, who was sent into the Upside Down by the young girl a few years before Stranger Things began. He's easily the most terrifying villain we've seen on the show, but he isn't the end-all-be-all baddie of the alternate dimension. How he fits into that world, and who he might answer to, will reveal a lot about the Upside Down, but those answers could potentially be on hold until Season 5.

Will Nancy Stick With Jonathan? (Photo: Netflix) The relationship between Nancy and Jonathan was built up for three years, beginning when she was first dating Steve and he was still a total jerk. Things have changed since then. There has been a lot of talk this season about Nancy and Jonathan drifting apart while trying the long distance thing. Robin, Dustin, and Eddie have also been laying on the "Steve and Nancy still love each other" messaging in the last few episodes. It seems like all roads are leading toward Nancy choosing Steve Harrington 2.0 by the time all is said and done. Of course, this could be rendered completely pointless if Steve dies trying to protect Nancy in the Upside Down, leaving Stranger Things with a real Ben Affleck/Josh Hartnett Pearl Harbor situation.

How High Is the Ceiling for Eleven's Powers? (Photo: Netflix) Eleven lost touch with her powers after the events of Stranger Things 3, but she's been told numerous times that this training program from Brenner will not only bring those powers back, but potentially make them even stronger. Given how powerful she already was, it's tough to imagine what else she might be able to do going forward.

Is Will Going to Come Out? (Photo: Netflix) There are more than a few hints in Stranger Things 4 that Will has feelings for Mike that go beyond a platonic friendship. He actively shudders at a girl showing interest in him at school. He considers Alan Turing his biggest hero. He has been holding onto a top secret painting that he clearly made for Mike. All signs point to Will's feelings, but fans are left wondering if he's ready to share them yet. This leads to much smaller but immensely more puzzling question: Why is everyone into Mike Wheeler??

Are There Gates Outside of Hawkins? (Photo: Netflix) There's a lot going on in Russia. The Soviets have been aiming to control the powers of the Upside Down throughout the series, but most of that happened in Hawkins. In Season 4, we've seen a demogorgon alive and feasting over in Russia. Did they somehow transport the creature overseas? What's the mysterious swirling substance Joyce and Hopper encounter in the Vol. 2 trailer? It seems like maybe Russia could have its own connection to the Upside Down, which makes you wonder if there are any other gates hidden around the globe.

Are There More Hawkins Lab Survivors? (Photo: Netflix) Prior to Stranger Things 4, we'd only seen one of Brenner's former "children" alive aside from Eleven. During this season, we learned that the majority of the children in his care were murdered, with only Eleven left standing. Given just how deeply Vecna and the Upside Down are connected to Eleven's story now, it feels like a good time for Stranger Things to finally deliver some payoff for "The Lost Sister."