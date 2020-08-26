Stranger Things Star Was Unsure Series Would Get More Than One Season

✖

Stranger Things is, without a doubt, one of the most popular series in the past several years. The series, which debuted in 2016, has been one of Netflix's most popular shows and has even become something of a cultural moment as well, sparking renewed interest in 80s nostalgia and horror tropes and while an ending is on the horizon, it's not done yet. Season 4 is expected sometime in the near future and creators Matt and Ross Duffer have confirmed that Season 4 won't be the end. In a word, the show's been successful but for series star Natalia Dyer, that success wasn't always assured. Dyer says she was unsure the series would survive past Season 1.

Speaking with The Independent, Dyer explained that the success of Stranger Things was entirely unexpected and recounted how no one involved with the show was really sure they'd go beyond one season.

"Nobody knew if it was going to get picked up again after we finished filming season one," Dyer said. "There was really an air of, 'We might never see each other again.'"

Dyer said even Netflix didn't seem to realize the show would be such a hit and said that the streamer only gave the cast one day's worth of training in how to deal with interviews and PR, offering just limited training about "how to bridge around questions and avoid giving spoilers."

"No one had any idea how successful the show would be," Dyer said. "There was no preparation -- there couldn't have been, even if we'd known. It was surprising and overwhelming shock. Then it was like, 'OK, this is how it is now.'"

Dyer also explained that that sudden, worldwide fame and attention has had a bit of a dark side for some of her younger co-stars, speaking about how some of them have been sexualized in the media despite being minors.

"There are so many layers going on here," Dyer said. "I generally feel like, to me, it's oversexualizing them. I feel protective over the younger kids even though they're not kids anymore, they're teens. They're all great people and all have to grow up in very crazy circumstances. As a private person, I just feel like, leave people alone -- unless you're talking about their work or what they want to talk about. It's a very tricky and complex issue."

"[Sexualizing young actors is] a cultural issue, there must be a bigger concept behind it as to why," Dyer continued. "Just let people be the people that they are, without any judgement."

Stranger Things' fourth season has been halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. ComicBook.com will provide any updates about its release as they come about.

