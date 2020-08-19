Stranger Things Creators Confirm Season 4 Won't Be the End

We all know that Stranger Things isn't going to last forever. As popular as the show has been over the last few years, its creators are aware that all good things must eventually come to an end. This is especially true when the core cast is growing up before our eyes, and will soon become adults who have outgrown the premise of the series. Stranger Things is ending sometime in the near future, but at least we now have confirmation that it won't be concluding with Season 4.

Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer, better known as the Duffer Brothers, recently spoke with The Hollywood Reporter (per Nerdist) about the upcoming fourth season of the series. Folks have been wondering when the show could end this year, but the Duffers made sure it was known that that wouldn't be the case.

“Season 4 won’t be the end," said Ross Duffer. "We know what the end is, and we know when it is. [The pandemic] has given us time to look ahead, figure out what is best for the show. Starting to fill that out gave us a better idea of how long we need to tell that story.”

The fourth season of Stranger Things was in production in Georgia earlier this year when the pandemic caused things to shut down. There has been no official word as to when exactly filming will resume, but there have been reports suggesting that things could gear back up in September.

Whenever Season 4 does arrive, however, star Joe Keery has promised fans that it will be worth the wait.

"It definitely gives them more time to write, and I think that that’s always good," Keery told THR. "I guess there’s the issue of the kids growing, but apart from that, I just think that we want to get the show out as soon as possible for people. That’s definitely true. But something that the (Duffer) brothers have always been extremely, extremely controlling over is just the quality control of the show. So, if this just gives them more time to realize what their vision is, then yeah, I think it could be a good thing."

