Stranger Things 5 Teaser Reveals Episode Titles (And Character Disappearance)

Stranger Things Day 2024 kicked off in exciting fashion, as Netflix finally pulled back the curtain on the highly anticipated fifth and final season of the hit series. Early Wednesday morning, Netflix released a teaser for Stranger Things 5 that, in addition to confirming a 2025 release, also revealed all eight episode titles for the final season. There are some very exciting nuggets of information hidden amongst those titles, including a callback to the series premiere that teases the disappearance of another character.

There are eight total episodes in Stranger Things 5, the first of which is titled “The Crawl.” The second episode is the one worth paying a ton of attention to, as Netflix held back a vital piece of the puzzle. The episode is titled “The Vanishing of [Redacted].” A character’s name will go at the end, but to keep things a secret, Netflix blurred out which character that would be.

Here’s the full list of Stranger Thing 5 episode titles:

“The Crawl”

“The Vanishing of [Redacted]”

“The Turnbow Trap”

“Sorcerer”

“Shock Jock”

“Escape From Camazotz”

“The Bridge”

“The Rightside Up”

That second episode title is a callback to the very first episode of the series, which set in motion the events that defined Stranger Things. “The Vanishing of Will Byers” saw a young Will disappear in the woods without a trace, around the same time Eleven was found wondering out on her own. Fans eventually learned that Will had accidentally ventured to the Upside Down, a fact that has haunted the character ever since.

The other episode title that will immediately stand out to fans is the series finale. So much of the show has dealt with the horrifying dimension known as the Upside Down. That’s where Will disappeared to. That’s where Eleven’s power comes from. That’s where Vecna has been building an army to take over the regular world.

The series finale is titled “The Rightside Up,” which seems to indicate some kind of ultimate victory for the heroes of Hawkins, Indiana. Obviously we have no idea how things will shake out when the final episode arrives, and we don’t know who will ultimately win the war against Vecna, but this title feels surprisingly hopeful. “The Rightside Up” likely refers to the normal plane of existence where the residents of Hawkins reside, so ending the show with that title could mean that they come out victorious.

Then again, knowing the twists and turns that Stranger Things has delivered over the years, there’s really no telling what that title could mean.