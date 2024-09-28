Stranger Things Star Promises "Some Sh-t Is Going Down" in Final Season

After years on Netflix and some major moments in our popular culture, Netflix's Stranger Things is about to come to an end. The hit series is confirmed to be concluding with its upcoming super-sized fifth season, and as a new quote from one of the series stars reveals, it will definitely be upping the ante. In a recent interview with The Direct, Dustin Henderson actor Gaten Matarazzo teased that the final episodes will put the gang — and the larger town of Hawkins — to the test.

"The rest of the town, obviously, [are] now finally well aware that some sh-t is going down..." Matarazzo revealed. "I think it's the same, like, vibe we know and love about this gang and getting on their adventures and, of course, the ultimate goal of stopping all this and preventing the Upside Down from infiltrating. But in the context of some pretty serious blows to the group. Of course, Dustin suffered a pretty serious loss at the end of four, and you witnessed the death of a really, really close friend..."

"The plan for people seeing it is definitely next year," Matarazzo added. "That's the goal. And there's always setbacks. There's always things that come into play when making a season, especially one that's huge. So there's no guarantees, but I think next year is a safe bet."

What Will Stranger Things Season 5 Be About?

An official plot synopsis for Stranger Things' fifth and final season has yet to be released, although we do know it will be delivering a blockbuster-style epic, and a proper sendoff for the show's ensemble cast of characters.

"Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for Stranger Things. At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons," the Duffers shared in a statement last year when the final season was announced. "It proved too large to tell in four, but -- as you'll soon see for yourselves -- we are now hurtling toward our finale. Season 4 will be the penultimate season; Season 5 will be the last. There are still many more exciting stories to tell within the world of Stranger Things; new mysteries, new adventures, new unexpected heroes. But first we hope that you stay with us as we finish this tale of a powerful girl named Eleven and her brave friends, of a broke police chief and a ferocious mom, of a small town called Hawkins and an alternate dimension known only as the Upside Down. As always, we are grateful for your patience and support. Over and out, Matt and Ross."

The fifth and final season of Stranger Things will be released exclusively on Netflix at some point in 2025.