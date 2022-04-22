Stranger Things Creators Tease Ideas for Netflix Spinoffs

✖

After a nearly three-year hiatus, Stranger Things is finally making its way back to Netflix next month. May will see the first half of Season 4 debut on the streaming service, with the second half set for a release over the summer. After that, only one season of Stranger Things remains. Season 5 will wrap up the story of Eleven, Will, Hopper, and the fine folks of Hawkins, Indiana, but that doesn't mean the Stranger Things franchise won't find a way to live on.

The door for potential Stranger Things spinoffs is certainly wide open, especially when you consider the fact that it's one of Netflix's most popular franchises. Nothing has been announced at the moment, but creators Matt and Ross Duffer wouldn't mind finding a new corner of the Stranger Things universe to explore, as long as the right story comes together.

"We have some ideas," Matt Duffer told SFX Magazine in a recent interview. "In terms of if we were to do any sort of a spinoff, or any continuation of Stranger Things, for us the bar was always, 'Is the idea exciting enough that we feel the pull of wanting to do it again?' I want to feel the pull of, 'God, I really want to do this. I feel really, really excited about this.' So that's why we're being careful about what that is and whether we move forward with it or not."

According to Ross Duffer, there's also an element of originality that comes into play. It's not just about finding a good story, but also delivering something that isn't just a rehash of Stranger Things.

"The key for us is that it needs to feel like its own distinct thing, not that we're just retreading what we've already done, because what would be the point of that?" he said. "I do think we have something that could be pretty exciting. So we'll see."

The Duffer Brothers also mentioned that they wouldn't want to lead an entire spinoff in the way that they've led Stranger Things, likely handing the keys to a new showrunner, but they would want to be "heavily involved" in the development process.

