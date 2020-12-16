Stranger Things Set Photos Offer New Look at Season 4

✖

A lot of major movies and TV shows have been delayed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and fans are incredibly eager to see those projects return in the coming months and years. Among those projects is Netflix's Stranger Things, which was forced to pause production in the spring amid the virus' spread. Set photos from the production, which resumed earlier this year, have gradually begun to appear online, providing new looks at what the next season will entail. The latest photos, which can be found at Daily Mail, show Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), and new actor Joseph Quinn preparing to film a scene outdoors.

While plot details remain a mystery when it comes to Stranger Things Season 4, the series' cast and crew have been candid about the pandemic's effect on the new episodes -- and not entirely in a negative way.

“I’ll just say the pandemic definitely massively delayed shooting and therefore the launch of our current Season Four, date still TBD," producer Shawn Levy shared with Collider last month. "But it impacted very positively by allowing the Duffer brothers, for the first time ever, to write the entire season before we shoot it and to have time to rewrite in a way that they rarely had before so the quality of these screenplays are exceptional, maybe better than ever.”

"Normally, we get the first few scripts, and then they have to keep writing due to the schedule of it," Natalia Dyer, who plays Nancy Wheeler on the series, shared with The Hollywood Reporter. "And it takes a while to craft a script. So, normally, there’s a kind of 'writing as we’re going,' but it seems they’ve had enough time. I think it’s maybe been a blessing for the writers, in some way, because they had the time to just sit down, think, and create. So, yeah, it appears to be that they’ve got it all down."

Season 4 of Stranger Things is expected to debut exclusively on Netflix.