Stranger Things Star Millie Bobby Brown to Publish First Novel

Netflix may be gearing up to film the final season of Stranger Things, but the cast and crew have been plotting out their future projects. Finn Wolfhard will be directing a movie titled Hell of a Summer, and Winona Ryder will be returning for a sequel to her hit movie Beetlejuice. Now, it seems that one other star is working on a new project, but this time in the form of a book. According to Deadline, Millie Bobby Brown is penning her first novel, Nineteen Steps, for William Morrow which is an imprint of the legendary Harper/Collins. Nineteen Steps is expected to be released this fall and is inspired by Brown's grandmother who survived the Bethnal Green Tube Disaster that occurred in the U.K. During World War II.

The trade describes Brown's book as follows, "Titled Nineteen Steps, the novel is described by the publisher as an "epic story of love, loss, and secrets" that tells the story of 18-year-old Nellie Morris, who lives with her family in Bethnal Green during the Second World War. After Nellie's chance encounter with an American airman stationed nearby, a terrible incident occurs during an air raid with catastrophic consequences."

"Inspired by my Nanny Ruth, this book is very personal and close to my heart," Brown revealed in a statement. "I grew up listening to stories about her time living through the war. I'm honored to keep her story alive."

Stranger Things Season 5 Pitch Made Netflix Cry

The Stranger Things co-creators recently revealed that their pitch for their yet-to-be-filmed fifth season was a tear jerker. While we'll probably still have to wait a while to see the fifth season, a new interview with the Stranger Things co-creators reveals that it will be pretty emotional. As Ross previously told The Wrap, he and his brother Matt's pitch for the final season left Netflix executives crying.

"Listen. It's our process but it's just like, we really just try to focus on one season at a time," Duffer explained. "We do have an outline for season 5 and we pitched it to Netflix and they really responded well to it. I mean, it was hard. It's the end of the story. I saw executives crying who I've never seen cry before and it was wild. And it's not just to do with the story, just the fact that it's like, Oh my God, this thing that has defined so many of our lives, these Netflix people who has been with us from the beginning, seven years now, and it's hard to imagine the journey coming to an end."

Stranger Things season 4 was split into two different parts. With the first 7 episodes streaming on Netflix in June and was followed by two additional episodes in July. Following Season 4, the streaming service has announced that Season 5 will be the final installment of Stranger Things.

Levy and The Duffer Bros return to direct a majority of Stranger Things season 4, with the original cast returning. Not much is currently known about the plot of the season, but if the trailer is any indicator, we're in for a wild ride. The series stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Cara Buono, Brett Gelman, Jamie Campbell Bower, Eduardo Franco, and Jamie Bower.

