Stranger Things Star Responds to Millie Bobby Brown Saying He's a "Lousy" Kisser

Stranger Things creators Ross and Matt Duffer are currently planning out the final season of the hit Netflix series, and they're probably already halfway done with the story. The writers room revealed when they began writing the scripts on the final season late last year, so we don't expect the new season to begin filming anytime soon. Director Shawn Levy has his hands full with Deadpool 3, so both Marvel Studios and Netflix are working around his schedule to get him to come back at the helm for an episode or two. Not much is known about the final season of Stranger Things, but it is expected to show Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and her friends take on the evil Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower). Brown recently did a press run for her latest film for the streaming service, Enola Holmes 2, and she revealed that she thought that her Stranger Things costar Finn Wolfhard was a pretty "lousy kisser" and now the actor is breaking his silence on her comments. While appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show, the actor responded to Brown's allegations.

"You know what, I was fine with it. I don't know, it was one of those things where the first, it's just an interesting thing when you have to, like… My first on-screen kiss was with Millie, but I didn't know how to approach that in any way," Wolfhard revealed. "There was no just like, 'You're gonna do this thing, and at the end of the take, you're gonna kiss her.' And then so I just, like, almost headbutted her… The romantic way of putting it was that I headbutted her, but I was twelve, so, you know. I probably would have done the same thing if I was not on screen in front of the entire world."

The Stranger Things co-creators recently revealed that their pitch for their yet-to-be-filmed fifth season was a tear jerker. While we'll probably still have to wait a while to see the fifth season, a new interview with the Stranger Things co-creators reveals that it will be pretty emotional. As Ross previously told The Wrap, he and his brother Matt's pitch for the final season left Netflix executives crying.

"Listen. It's our process but it's just like, we really just try to focus on one season at a time," Duffer explained. "We do have an outline for season 5 and we pitched it to Netflix and they really responded well to it. I mean, it was hard. It's the end of the story. I saw executives crying who I've never seen cry before and it was wild. And it's not just to do with the story, just the fact that it's like, Oh my God, this thing that has defined so many of our lives, these Netflix people who has been with us from the beginning, seven years now, and it's hard to imagine the journey coming to an end."

Stranger Things season 4 was split into two different parts. With the first 7 episodes streaming on Netflix in June and was followed by two additional episodes in July. Following Season 4, the streaming service has announced that Season 5 will be the final installment of Stranger Things.

Levy and The Duffer Bros return to direct a majority of Stranger Things season 4, with the original cast returning. Not much is currently known about the plot of the season, but if the trailer is any indicator, we're in for a wild ride. The series stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Cara Buono, Brett Gelman, Jamie Campbell Bower, Eduardo Franco, and Jamie Bower.

