Stumptown Season 2 Snags Agents of SHIELD Producer as New Showrunner

Stumptown is moving forward with a new co-showrunner. The series is an adaptation of the Oni Press comic book series, created by The Old Guard co-creator Greg Rucka, Matthew Southworth, and Justin Greenwood. In May, ABC renewed the detective show for its second season. Now, ABC has appointed Marvel's Agents of SHIELD executive producer Monica Owusu-Breen to be co-showrunner, according to TV Line. She'll also be an executive producer, working alongside series creator Jason Richman, and replacing Matt Olmstead. Besides Agents of SHIELD, Owusu-Breen also worked on Midnight, Texas; Revolution; Brothers & Sisters; Charmed, and a trio of JJ Abrams' television shows Fringe, Lost, and Alias.

ComicBook.com's Nicole Drum gave Stumptown a glowing review when debuted in September, writing, "Overall, Stumptown is an excellent show with a solid chance at being the next big series favorite. With wide-ranging appeal, humanity, heart, the perfect amount of humor, and multiple stand-out performances, it's easily the right show at the right time and it's one you absolutely can't miss."

The series stars Cobie Smulders, who is no stranger to comics adaptations. She plays SHIELD agent Maria Hill in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Ahead of Stumptown's premiere, she compared its training regimen to that of her Avengers movies.

"It's always fun to do a job where you get to learn new skills," Smulders said. "We had an amazing team do the pilot and will continue to do great sequences. I think the thing that's very exciting about this show is, my character is not a superhero. She's not really skilled but she's a scrapper, and the fights we're going to see throughout the show are going to be really dirty and really grounded and very realistic. I'm a woman and I'm going to come up against men who are a hundred pounds heavier than I am, so it's finding ways to even out the playing field. That's been really cool to choreograph and get into.

"There's much more [hands-on training] on this because in all the Marvel stuff, Maria Hill has the power of the Bluetooth. She's got them on speed dial but she's not going after anybody. So the training on this is much more intense."

Based on the graphic novel series, Stumptown follows Dex Parios – a strong, assertive and sharp-witted veteran with a complicated love life, gambling debt and a brother to take care of in Portland, Oregon. Her military intelligence skills make her a great PI, but her unapologetic style puts her in the firing line of hardcore criminals and not quite in alliance with the police.

Stumptown stars Cobie Smulders as Dex Parios, Jake Johnson as Grey McConnell, Tantoo Cardinal as Sue Lynn Blackbird, Cole Sibus as Ansel Parios, Adrian Martinez as Tookie, with Camryn Manheim as Lieutenant Cosgrove and Michael Ealy as Detective Miles Hoffman.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.