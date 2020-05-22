Stumptown Renewed For Second Season

✖

Stumptown, the acclaimed series based on Greg Rucka, Matthew Southworth, and Justin Greenwood's comic books, has been renewed for a second season, ABC announced yesterday. The series joins a lineup that includes returning series American Housewife, Grey’s Anatomy, its spin-off series Station 19, black-ish, The Conners, The Goldbergs, The Good Doctor, A Million Little Things, mixed-ish, The Rookie, and Stumptown. In addition, the reality shows The Bachelor, American Idol, Dancing with the Stars and Shark Tank alongside newcomers including David E. Kelley’s Big Sky starring Kylie Bunbury and Katheryn Winnick, and the Kyra Sedgwick starring comedy Call Your Mother. They're also bringing back 20/20 and America's Funniest Home Videos.

During the most recent episode of Fake Doctors, Real Friends, a Scrubs rewatch podcast with Zach Braff and Donald Faison, Faison joked that Stumptown didn't yet know if it had been renewed -- and that if it did, his show (Emergence, from Agent Carter creators Tara Butters and Michele Fazekas) would likely not make the fall schedule. That unfortunately turned out to be true, as the same schedule that gave Stumptown a new lease on life revealed that ABC was finished with Emergence, as well as Schooled, Bless This Mess, Single Parents, and Kids Say the Darnedest Things.

Stumptown is about a private investigator named Dex Parios, whose military background suits her line of work perfectly, though her personality can at times rub some the wrong way. That's especially true when it comes to criminals in her city of choice Portland, Oregon, though the police at times aren't huge fans of her either. Still, she doesn't let that deter her, and now fans can see her adventures in live-action.

Stumptown's cast includes Smulders, Tantoo Cardinal (Sue Lynn Blackbird), Cole Sibus (Ansel Parios), Adrian Martinez (Tookie), Camryn Manheim (Lieutenant Cosgrove), and Michael Ealy as detective Miles Hoffman. The show is executive produced by Ruben Fleischer and David Bernard (The District), Greg Rucka, Matthew Southworth, and Justin Greenwood (Stumptown).

Smulders recently made an appearance in Avengers: Endgame, and is one of the many who returned from being snapped out of existence by Thanos. She then appeared in Spider-Man: Far From Home. The future of her character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is anybody's guess just now, as the combination of Endgame's changes to the stauts quo and the changes to Phase 4 as a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic has thrown a lot into doubt.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.