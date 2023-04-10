Succession Star Breaks Down Emotional Season 4 Twist

In just the third episode of its final season, Succession delivered what is likely the biggest moment in the entire series to-date. Everything we know about the show has been flipped upside down, making the last seven episodes of its award-winning run on HBO incredibly unpredictable. WARNING: This article contains MAJOR SPOILERS for the latest episode of Succession! Continue reading at your own risk...

The king of Waystar-Royco is dead. Logan Roy, who has been at the center of Succession from the very beginning, died a sudden and unceremonious death in episode three, leaving his entire family (and the show's fans) in shock. Brian Cox, who has led Succession as Logan for years, spoke with Deadline about getting the news of his shocking departure.

"Well, he was very good about that, Jesse [Armstrong], because he told me right before the season started, this was going to happen. And I knew that I was going to be going," Cox explained. "I'm very proud of myself, that I managed to keep this secret. You know, I thought, wow, Brian, for the first time ever, you've actually kept a secret. It's such a big secret."

Cox went on to say that he is interested to see how it all shakes out because he doesn't actually know the ending of the show. Exiting so early in the final season, he's just as in the dark about Succession's end as the rest of us.

"I mean, I'm eager to see how it shapes up, eager to see how...because it's a slightly different show when you don't have Logan," he said. "It'll be interesting to see how Logan's shadow looms, but I really don't know, because I'm out of it."

Despite leaving the series just before its end, Cox had plenty to say about the greatness of Succession. He believes it's one of the best shows on television, and most TV fans probably agree with that.

"I think it's one of the best shows on television, and I think for a reason, because of the integrity of the show, and the discipline of the show," said the actor. "Also, you know, I think Jesse was at a point where he was done. You know, also, I think Jesse needs to move on to other stuff."

What did you think of Succession's big shocker? Let us know in the comments!