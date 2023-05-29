Succession Star Says Finale Fan Theories Have Been "On the Right Track"

The events of the series finale of Succession have been one among the hottest talking points for TV fans this year. Those events are also among the closest-guarded secrets in television. No one knows what will happen to the Roys on Sunday night, or who will take control of Waystar-Royco. Will anyone "win" the game of Succession? Will they all end up miserable? There's no telling until the episode airs on HBO, but one of the series stars has admitted that fans have been getting closer to guessing the ending in recent weeks.

Peter Friedman, who plays Frank Vernon on Succession, spoke to the Guardian ahead of the show's series finale. He revealed that he's been checking in on some theories online, and that some have them have been "on the right track" as of late.

"I'm fascinated to find out," Friedman said. "I sometimes look at Reddit, and let me tell you, people are on the right track. The darts are all over the board. But they've been narrowing it down to what's actually happened."

The fans weren't the only ones kept in the dark over the course of this final Succession season. Friedman said that Harriet Walter, who plays Logan's ex-wife Lady Caroline, didn't even know who the funeral was for when she showed up to film the penultimate episode.

"She saw all the black clothes and said, 'Who died?' It had even been kept secret from her," Friedman explained. He went on to admit that he was the one who actually broke the news of Logan's death to Walter. "I inadvertently mentioned something funny that happened in Norway. She said, 'Wait, is Logan dead?'"

Apparently, the production went to great lengths to preserve secrets for the end of the season, even printing fake order-of-service handouts from the funeral episode. The handouts indicated that the funeral was for Logan's brother, Ewan Roy.

Sunday night, all of our questions will be answered, as Succession finally comes to an end. What do you think will happen in the last episode? Let us know in the comments!