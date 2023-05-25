Succession Star Thinks Logan Roy Died Too Early

Succession's series finale is set to debut this weekend, culminating what has largely been an already-shocking season. A major turning point for Succession's final season has been the death of Logan Roy (Brian Cox), which had an insurmountable impact on the rest of the show's characters. In a new interview with BBC Two, Cox argued that the third episode was "ultimately too early" for Logan to die, and that he would have preferred it happening in the fifth or sixth episode of the season.

"I was fine with it, ultimately, but I did feel a little bit rejected. You know, I felt a little bit like all the work I've done [is being overlooked] and finally I'm going to, you know, end up as an ear on a carpet of a plane."

Why is Succession ending?

In an interview earlier this year, series creator Jesse Armstrong corroborated comments some of the series' stars had hinted that Season 4 could be the final run for the series. Season 4 is just over a month away from debuting on HBO.

"We could have said it as soon as I sort of decided, almost when we were writing it, which I think would be weird and perverse," Armstrong explained. "We could have said it at the end of the season. I quite like that idea, creatively, because then the audience is just able to enjoy everything as it comes, without trying to figure things out, or perceiving things in a certain way once they know it's the final season. But, also, the countervailing thought is that we don't hide the ball very much on the show. I feel a responsibility to the viewership, and I personally wouldn't like the feeling of, "Oh, that's it. guys. That was the end." I wouldn't like that in a show. I think I would like to know it is coming to an end. And, also, there's a bunch of prosaic things, like it might be weird for me and the cast as we do interviews. It's pretty definitively the end, so then it just might be uncomfortable having to sort of dissemble like a politician for ages about it. Hopefully, the show is against bullshit, and I wouldn't like to be bullshitting anyone when I was talking about it."

"It's been a bit tortured, and I felt unexpectedly nervous about talking to you, because it's all theoretical until this point, and I have tried to keep it theoretical for a whole number of reasons," Armstrong said elsewhere in the interview. "Who knows about the psychological reasons, but the creative ones were that it felt really useful to not make the final, final decision for ages. You know, there's a promise in the title of "Succession." I've never thought this could go on forever. The end has always been kind of present in my mind. From Season 2, I've been trying to think: Is it the next one, or the one after that, or is it the one after that?"

What do you think of Brian Cox's new comments about Logan Roy's death on Succession? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

The fourth and final season of Succession airs Sundays on HBO.