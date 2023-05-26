HBO Not Interested in Succession Spinoff Shows

A television era will be coming to an end on Sunday night, when Succession wraps up its fourth and final season on HBO. The drama series has become a critical juggernaut with a slew of fan-favorite characters — but it sounds like we will not be diving into their continuing adventures anytime soon. In a new interview from Deadline, HBO Drama Chief Francesca Orsi confirmed that there are no plans for a fifth season of Succession, or any spinoffs.

"No, not at this point now," Orsi said. "I know there was some talk about spinoffs, but no, not at all."

"I'll never say never but my instinct and based on a number of conversations about the evolution of Succession and these characters, at this stage, there is no intention of spinning any one character off," Orsi added. "Jesse, should he do a series again, I think it will be entirely original. Whether it's based on IP or not, I'm not sure, but it will be a new show, a new idea entirely."

Why is Succession ending?

In an interview earlier this year, series creator Jesse Armstrong corroborated comments some of the series' stars had hinted that Season 4 could be the final run for the series. Season 4 is just over a month away from debuting on HBO.

"We could have said it as soon as I sort of decided, almost when we were writing it, which I think would be weird and perverse," Armstrong explained. "We could have said it at the end of the season. I quite like that idea, creatively, because then the audience is just able to enjoy everything as it comes, without trying to figure things out, or perceiving things in a certain way once they know it's the final season. But, also, the countervailing thought is that we don't hide the ball very much on the show. I feel a responsibility to the viewership, and I personally wouldn't like the feeling of, "Oh, that's it. guys. That was the end." I wouldn't like that in a show. I think I would like to know it is coming to an end. And, also, there's a bunch of prosaic things, like it might be weird for me and the cast as we do interviews. It's pretty definitively the end, so then it just might be uncomfortable having to sort of dissemble like a politician for ages about it. Hopefully, the show is against bullshit, and I wouldn't like to be bullshitting anyone when I was talking about it."

"It's been a bit tortured, and I felt unexpectedly nervous about talking to you, because it's all theoretical until this point, and I have tried to keep it theoretical for a whole number of reasons," Armstrong said elsewhere in the interview. "Who knows about the psychological reasons, but the creative ones were that it felt really useful to not make the final, final decision for ages. You know, there's a promise in the title of "Succession." I've never thought this could go on forever. The end has always been kind of present in my mind. From Season 2, I've been trying to think: Is it the next one, or the one after that, or is it the one after that?"

The fourth and final season of Succession airs Sundays on HBO.