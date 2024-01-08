Succession Star Kieran Culkin Reveals Which Spinoff He Wants to See

Succession star Kieran Culkin reveals whether a spinoff show could work - and what it would be about.

Succession's Final Season won some of the biggest awards at the 2024 Golden Globes, which only re-sparked iquiries about whether or not the show could continue in some form or another.

Kieran Culkin won a Golden Globe Award for "Actor in a Drama TV Series" at the 2024 awards ceremony; Culkin had gained major acclaim for his portrayal of Succession's Roman Roy, the youngest of the media mogul Logan Roy's (Brian Cox) children. Roman was an acid-tongued firecracker of a character, with Culkin stealing most of the scenes he was in. More importantly: Succession's finale episode left Roman (and his siblings) in places that could easily warrant another chapter of their shared (or individual) stories.

While doing red carpet interviews before the Golden Globes, Kieren Culkin addressed the question of whether it would be could for Succession to launch a spinoff series centered around Roman:

"I feel like I should have a joke for this – but I feel like a spinoff is a horrible idea," Culkin said in no uncertain terms. When asked why, he elaborated that "'Spinoff' just the world spinoff" seemed like a dicey proposition to jump into.

Culkin did then concede the fact that some spinoffs succeed: "Sometimes they work – everyone is going to say 'Remember Fraiser?' Yes. We all loved Fraiser...", but that "Not every show can be Fraiser."

Which Succession Character Deserves a Spinoff?

According to Kieran Culkin, "Cousin Greg would make a good spinoff show, I gotta be honest. Yeah, that'd be kinda fun." He even (jokingly) entertained the idea of Roman appearing in that show – if only for the sweet payoff of "entrance applause."

Actor Nicholas Braun starred in Succession as Greg Hirsch – aka "Greg the Egg," the grandson of Logan Roy's brother/rival Ewin. Greg began the series as a bumbling neophyte in the family media business, often the biggest punching bag among the Roy inner circle, and lackey to his (tor)mentor, Logan's equally bumbling son-in-law Tom (Matthew Macfadyen).

(SPOILERS) In the Succession finale, Greg made his biggest play – selling the secret that Shiv Roy would not become Waystar CEO to the Roy siblings, to give them a headstart at keeping the company, rather than being bought out by overseas tech company, GoJo. The coup backfired when the Roy kids turned on one another in the boardroom; the only thing Greg could do was break even, retaining his (terrible) place under Tom's wing, as Tom ascended to the position of CEO in the new Waystar-Gojo merger.

Seeing a more experienced Greg trying to pull off a Game of Thrones-style rise to power would be the kind of black comedy Succession revels in. The show left off at a point that mirrored the start of the Donald Trump presidency in 2016, so there is a rich socio-political background that could be reflected (or humorously NOT reflected) in a Greg-themed spinoff.

Succession is now streaming on Max.