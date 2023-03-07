Succession Star Says He's "Bummed" HBO Series is Ending

HBO and Jesse Armstrong recently confirmed that Succession will end with its upcoming fourth season late last month, and the final season is set to premiere in the next few weeks. No one expected the announcement due to how popular the series is and it seems that the news is bittersweet for one of the cast members. Nicholas Braun, who plays Cousin Greg in Succession, reveals that he was pretty sad while filming the final episode. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Braun revealed his feelings on the series ending as well as if he and his costars knew the fate of their characters before filming.

"That was kind of a big one. We were expecting it while we were making the show, but you don't believe it till Jesse says it. We're all pretty bummed. I was sad as hell my last day. I finished a couple weeks ago, and it was really a tough day, you know, saying goodbye to everybody. It's been the greatest working experience of my life. So saying goodbye to those people was really tough."

"We had an idea," Braun revealed when asked if he or his costars knew what was in store for their character. "None of us read the script before it came to us — a table read draft came to us — so we didn't exactly know how it was gonna end. Anyway, the ending is fire."

Could We See Succession Spinoffs?

HBO and HBO Max content CEO Casey Bloys recently explained to Variety that the nature of Succession doesn't lend itself quite as well to expansion as Game of Thrones.

"I don't think so," Bloys revealed to the outlet about Succession spinoffs moving forward. "I always say, 'Never say never.' When we started talking about doing a Thrones prequel, that was something that HBO had historically never done. I had some people internally saying, 'This is crazy. What are you doing?' That said, I think that there's something about the universe that George [R.R. Martin] created that lent itself to [spinoffs]. There's a huge history, a lot of different families, a lot of different wars and battles. It doesn't seem to me that there's something in Succession where you would go, 'Let's follow just this kid' or whatever. It doesn't seem like a natural thing to me. But if [creator Jesse Armstrong] said, 'I want to do this,' then I would follow Jesse's lead."

With Season 4 of the series set to premiere next month, a recent interview with star Jeremy Strong teased that this could also be the series' final season.

GQ revealed, "One day, Succession will end. That day might be imminent. Strong returned to set in January to film the final two episodes of the new season, which could be the final two episodes, period."

Last year, HBO debuted Season 4 of Westworld, one of its most popular properties, which ended up being the final season as HBO opted not to renew it, despite creators claiming their overall plan included a final batch of episodes. With this transpiring, it made us believe that Succession could possibly get canceled, but, instead, Armstrong announced that the series will end with season four.

Succession Season 4 premieres on HBO on March 26th.

What do you think about his comments? Are you sad that the series is ending? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!