HBO Max Announces Succession Season 4 Release Date

Succession is coming back for Season 4 and HBO Max just let fans know when they could expect the Roy clan will be bickering on their television screens again. In social media posts, they told viewers that March 26 will be the fateful day on the streaming service. Considering the finale of Season 3 left fans reeling, this salvo of episodes will be key to watch as well.

Here's how the network describes the upcoming chaos: "The sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is complete. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed."

This is a chessboard, and every move is crucial. Season 4 of #Succession premieres March 26 on @hbomax. pic.twitter.com/6kxlxvMrNH — Succession (@succession) January 26, 2023

Succession Remains A Smash-Hit For HBO

HBO has to be thrilled with how much people love the family drama at the core of this series. Back in 2022, Succession netted some Emmy love as well. Series showrunner Jesse Armstrong spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about how strange the entire ride has been.

"Awards are so weird," Armstrong explained. "We all want to know how people are receiving our stuff, so they're a signal of that. It's phony to say you're not aware or not thinking about them. On the other hand, they do feel ancillary — there's voting, some politics, who has money to be promoted or not and what gets promoted over what else. There's something a little bit silly or grubby that makes you want to distance yourself from them, is the honest truth, even though they also are lovely, wonderful. It's a nice night.

"When you see another production that you admire get rewarded, it feels good. And when you see something that you admire that doesn't get rewarded, it feels bad. I would pretend I'm not interested at all in them. But in terms of the pressure, there really is no difference. I mean, we would have been disappointed, I guess, if we hadn't been nominated for any awards, given that we'd been nominated previously," he continued. "But the level of ambition for the quality of the next season would be utterly the same whether we've received more, or fewer or none. If you're actually doing it for awards, then, again, you have gone round the twist. That really isn't the idea, right?"

