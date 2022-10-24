Succession Season 4 Trailer Released by HBO

Succession is about to grab power once again. On Monday morning, HBO revealed the first teaser trailer for the upcoming fourth season of the hit drama series, which is currently set to debut in the spring of 2023. The teaser, which is less than a minute long, showcases what's next for the Roy family, in the aftermath of the shocking betrayals of the Season 3 finale. In particular, the trailer shows Shiv Roy (Sarah Snook), Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong), and Roman Roy (Kiernan Culkin) joining forces in a "rebel alliance" against their father, Logan Roy (Brian Cox);

In Succession, When Logan Roy, CEO of one of the world's largest media and entertainment conglomerates, considers retirement, each of his four grown children follows a personal agenda that doesn't always sync with those of their siblings--or of their father.

The rebel alliance.#Succession returns Spring 2023 on HBO Max. pic.twitter.com/tqzlYpvSeY — HBO Max (@hbomax) October 24, 2022

Who is in the cast of Succession?

Succession also stars Alan Ruck, Matthew Macfadyen, Nicholas Braun, J. Smith-Cameron, Peter Friedman, David Rasche, Fisher Stevens, Hiam Abbass, Justine Lupe, Scott Nicholson, Zoë Winters, and Jeannie Berlin.

Returning cast members for Season 4 will include Dagmara Domińczyk as Karolina Novotney, Alexander Skarsgård as CEO Lukas Mattson, Arian Moayed as Stewy Hosseini, Juliana Canfield as Kendall's assistant Jess Jordan, Annabelle Dexter-Jones as Naomi Pierce, Hope Davis as Sandi Furness; and Cherry Jones as Nan Pierce.

What is Succession Season 4 about?

According to a synopsis officially released by HBO, in the 10-episode Season 4 of Succession, the sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is completed. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.

The series was created by Jesse Armstrong; executive produced by Jesse Armstrong, Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, Lucy Prebble, Will Tracy, and Will Ferrell. Jesse Armstrong serves as showrunner.

What do you think of the trailer for Season 4 of Succession? Are you excited for the new episodes? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

As mentioned above, Season 4 of Succession will debut in the spring of 2023 on HBO.