Succession Star Addresses "Emotional" Tom and Shiv Relationship

Shiv Roy and Tom Wambsgans have never exactly had what you'd call a "healthy" marriage, but their relationship took a serious turn for the worse at the end of Succassion Season 3. Tom betrayed Shiv and her siblings by revealing their big plans to Logan, allowing himself to move up in the company. Now, in Season 4, the couple is separated and heading for divorce. A pivotal scene in the final season premiere seemingly gave the couple hope for a future, only to have them both shy away from their feelings and proceed with their breakup.

As bad as Tom and Shiv are for one another most of the time, fans can't help but hope to see them together. Sarah Snook, who plays Shiv on Succession, recently opened up to EW about the "emotional" dynamic between the two characters and why viewers respond well to them.

"Coming out of the final episode of Season 3, Shiv is betrayed on many fronts. Once by her mother, expectedly by her father — well, unexpectedly, but [par] for course for him — and the big one from Tom," Snook explained.

"It's really emotional, where you're very surprised that you want them to be able to work it out," she continued, focusing on the relationship between Tom and Shiv. And they just can't communicate properly, and they can't be honest and say exactly what they need, and instead [they] say kind of what they thing the other one wants to hear. Yeah, it's really sad."

It's easy for audiences to see that Tom and Shiv do not have a healthy relationship on Succession. Both are often out for themselves, willing to sacrifice the other in the process. That said, they also seem to work together in a way neither could with anyone else.

"It's such a strange thing, I think, for audiences," Snook said. "Because they, in turns, really don't like Tom and Shiv, and really don't want them to be together, because they're terrible together. But also they're kind of the only people who would [each] work together, in a way."

What do you think the future holds for Tom and Shiv as Succession heads towards its ending? Let us know in the comments!