Succession Final Season Premiere Draws Record-High Viewership

Fans showed up for the final season of Succession, giving the HBO original series a new series high for viewership during its big debut. The series created by Jesse Armstrong has centered on all of the drama that seems to follow the Roy Family conglomerate, putting a satirical lens on high-stakes backroom dealing and backstabbing. HBO announced Season 4 would be the final season of Succession, which is what likely helped increase its viewership when it premiered on Sunday, March 26th. Thanks to HBO Max and linear telecasts, Succession's Season 4 premiere marked a series high.

HBO announced the total viewing for Succession on Sunday night was up 62% compared to the 1.4 million for the Season 3 premiere, and up 33% compared to the Season 3 finale of 1.7 million. The episodes in Season 3 averaged 7.2 million viewers per episode across all platforms. These viewership numbers are based on Nielsen and first-party data, which is pretty impressive and follows other successful HBO originals like The White Lotus, House of the Dragon, The Last of Us, and Euphoria. The Succession premiere was 51% ahead of The White Lotus Season 2 premiere, but fell behind juggernauts House of the Dragon, The Last of Us, and Euphoria.

Succession Star Wants Spinoff Series

One of the stars of Succession is throwing their character in the ring for a spinoff. In a new interview with The Wrap, J. Cameron Smith, who plays Gerri in the series, began campaigning for her character to get a spinoff, and she even has some ideas for the tone of the series.

"I would like to say to Jesse Armstrong, please consider a spin-off called 'Gerri!,' with an exclamation mark! And it would be like 'The Mary Tyler Moore' Show, but with Gerri. No. Maybe it could be like a 'Better Call Gerri' show, where it's all about the fixer and different cases," Smith told the magazine. "I don't know. I'm really kidding. I don't think there should be a show about Gerri per se, but I do think that there could be some kind of sequel to the show, with or without Gerri. I think there's a lot of material."

What Is Succession's Final Season About?

The official synopsis for Succession Season 4 reads, "The sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is complete. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed."

Succession explores themes of power and family dynamics through the eyes of patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox) and his four grown children, Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Siobhan (Sarah Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin), and Connor (Alan Ruck).

Created by Jesse Armstrong; executive produced by Jesse Armstrong, Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, Lucy Prebble, Will Tracy, and Will Ferrell. Jesse Armstrong serves as showrunner.