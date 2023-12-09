USA to Develop More Dramas in the Spirit of Monk, Suits, and Burn Notice

USA Network is looking to go back to their "blue sky" era by developing more original dramas like Suits, Monk, White Collar, and Burn Notice. According to a new report from Deadline, the network is looking to get back to scripted original programming from the early 2000s and 2010s before the network pivoted to darker scripted series, such as Mr. Robot and The Sinner. According to the report, the network is looking at a maximum budget of between $2 and $3 million per episode with the goal for the first series to debut in 2025.

USA Network's "blue sky" era takes its name, in part, from how the series at the time were filmed. The dramas, many of them which featured "quirky characters" and humor were filmed outside and were set in locations meant to be beautiful — even if many of the shows were actually filmed in Canada at the time.) Currently, USA only has one original series which is shared with Syfy — Chucky.

Suits Has Been Having Major Success On Streaming

Suits arrived on Netflix in July and has been a smash success for the streaming platform since. The legal drama — one of USA's so-called "blue sky" series — has been breaking viewership records since its arrival and has even prompted talk of a revival of the series.

"I've mentioned to Aaron that — in this era of reboots and reunions and all this other stuff — that I'm expecting a call at some point," series executive producer Glen Klein told TVLine. "But I'm not aware of any serious conversations. It's just one of those things where, in this day and age, you wouldn't be surprised if somebody called you someday. But so far, nothing that I'm aware of."

White Collar Star Matt Bomer Says There Are Real Talks About A Revival

Suits isn't the only series that could be getting a comeback. Matt Bomer, who starred in USA's White Collar from 2009 to 2014 recently said that there has been "legitimate talk" about bringing a revival of the series to life.

"There has been talk," Bomer said. "It's actually very legitimate talk, it's in conversation … a lot of things need to fall into place, but there is a plan in effect, at least, so we'll see what happens."

Bomer and series creator Jeff Eastin previously discussed the possibility of bringing White Collar back during a charity reunion three years ago.

"There is nothing I would want than to be on a set with this group of people again," Bomer said at the time. "There are real conversations happening. There seems to be a lot of excitement about it."

White Collar aired for six seasons between 2009 and 2014 and followed Bomer's con man Neal Caffrey, who worked with FBI Special Agent in Charge Peter Burke (Tim DeKay) as a criminal informant. The series also starred Willi Garson, Tiffani Thiessen, Marsha Thomason, and Sharif Atkins. Hilarie Burton was a frequent guest star. Diahann Carroll was also featured. Sadly, Garson passed away in 2021 and Bomer has addressed the challenges of bringing back White Collar without the beloved actor.

"Obviously, that's the first thing that came to my mind, but I felt that what Jeff Eastin presented to Tim and I honors what he contributed to the show and honors him as a person," Bomer said. "There's no way I would ever be involved with it again if it didn't do so. So, I think it's a way for him to, in some ways, still be a part of the show."

