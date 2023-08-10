Heartstopper Creator on Season 3 Versus Books

Heartstopper Season 3 could be a little different than the popular books have been. Series creator Alice Oseman spoke to EW about the release of Season 2 on Netflix, and the prospect of the future came up. Our favorite group of friends is growing-up and that has led to some amazing TV on the platform. However, as iconic moments from the graphic novel continue to appear, some people wonder how far the show will stray from the source material. Oseman acknowledges these concerns. But, Heartstopper has already delivered some moments that were expanded from what was written on the page. There's room to grow even further in Season 3. Check out what the creator had to say about this topic down below!

"I think so. I'm always very committed to preserving what is in the comics and making sure all the big, exciting moments are in the show, but honestly, there is just so much extra space around that to do whatever we want," Oseman clarified. "Now that we've got seasons 1 and 2, we've had so much development for the supporting cast: Tao, Elle, Tara, Isaac, even new characters like Imogen."

She continued, "There's so much new stuff that gives us so much to play with in season 3. I feel very comfortable letting the show be its own thing. In my mind, the show and the comic feel very separate, although it's quite a faithful adaptation. I feel excited to get to expand Heartstopper for the show."

Heartstopper Season 2 Is Lighting It Up on Netflix

During Heartstopper Season 2, a lot of fans noticed some similarities between the stuff that Kit Connor has gone through in real life and his character Nick. Oseman addressed the coincidence during the same interview with EW. Despite the novel being quite a bit older than the show, there are just some things that are hard to escape as a queer youth.

"It was pure coincidence, because Nick's story existed in the comics long before I wrote it again for the show. But Heartstopper is about balancing the light with the dark, and I think that becomes particularly clear in season 2," Oseman explained.

"We've still got these joyful, beautiful Heartstopper moments, but all the characters are dealing with their own issues, as well," she would point out. "For Nick, that is feeling like he can't quite come out or he doesn't know when to do it, how to do it, who to do it to. It's a really relatable experience I think a lot of people go through, particularly young queer people."

Hopes For Heartstopper's Future

As Netflix viewers dig into Season 2, they're finding it just as heartening as the first salvo of episodes. Oseman and executive producer Patrick Walters have enjoyed seeing Heartstopper fans sharing their favorite moments. TUDUM spoke to the creators about the journey and their hopes for people watching the show at home.

"I hope that it just makes people smile and brightens their day — but I also hope that it inspires, particularly, young queer people to believe that they can find happiness and find romance and find friendship," Oseman began.

"We put so much love into the making of Heartstopper so to reassemble the team for two more seasons is a dream come true," added executive producer Patrick Walters. "I'm forever grateful to Alice Oseman for entrusting us with this beautiful, unique story that at its core seeks to uplift the next generation of young LGBTQ+ people. Stay tuned!"

