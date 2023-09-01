Suits Spinoff Now Streaming on Peacock After Netflix Resurgence

To the surprise of pretty much everyone, Suits has been the TV show of the summer. Suits may have ended its run on USA four years ago, but a recent move to Netflix has seen the legal drama become one of the biggest streaming sensations in years. With eight seasons on Netflix and all nine seasons on Peacock, Suits has broken streaming records week after week, proving itself a very hot commodity in the modern entertainment landscape. With all of that success, it was only a matter of time before its spinoff series got a chance to shine.

If you weren't aware, there was a spinoff to Suits called Pearson, which followed Gina Torres' Jessica Pearson in Chicago. The series premiered in 2019 but only ran for one season. On Thursday, Peacock announced that Pearson had finally made its streaming debut, and that all 10 episodes are now available to watch on the service. Unlike Suits, Pearson is not available on Netflix.

"Looking to atone for her past, disbarred powerhouse attorney Jessica Pearson leaves her New York City law firm for the down-and-dirty politics of the Windy City," reads Peacock's description of Pearson. "The cast, led by Gina Torres, includes Bethany Joy Lenz, Morgan Spector, Chantel Riley, Simon Kassianides, Eli Goree and Isabel Arraiza."

Suits Revival Series

With as big as Suits has been over the summer, and as hyper-focused as Hollywood as been on reboots in recent years, it wouldn't be very surprising to hear of a potential Suits reboot or revival. Unfortunately for those hoping to see more Suits in the future, there's nothing in the works. At least, not yet.

"Let me say right off that there is no Suits reboot or anything in the works," series creator Aaron Korsh said on social media during a recent Q&A. "{The Writers' Guild of America] strike would have to end, some network or streamer would have to reach out and then we could have to collectively want to. Which is no small thing..."

Series executive producer Gene Klein spoke to TVLine about the surprising Suits success, and he admitted that he's expecting to be contacted about a reboot at some point, though he's not sure if anything will actually come out of that.

"I've mentioned to Aaron that — in this era of reboots and reunions and all that other stuff — that I'm expecting a call at some point," Klein explained. "But I'm not aware of any serious conversations. It's just one of those things where, in this day and age, you wouldn't be surprised if somebody called you someday. But so far, nothing that I'm aware of."