Suits Producer Teases Series Revival Due to Netflix Streaming Success

Over the past month, one of the most popular shows in all of streaming has been a nine-season legal drama that ended its run on TV four years ago. Suits, the long-running hit for USA Network, was added to Netflix's lineup earlier this summer. Ever since its acquisition, Suits has been the biggest show on the streamer. There are eight seasons on Netflix, while Peacock has all nine seasons of the series. Between the two streamers, Suits recently racked up 3.1 billion streaming minutes in one week, the most ever for a licensed show in a seven-day frame, according to Nielsen's streaming data.

With that kind of success in the streaming era, it wouldn't be a shock if there were talks of a reboot or continuation for Suits. TVLine caught up with executive producer Gene Klein and asked about the possibility. While there's nothing official in the works just yet, Klein said he's been "expecting a call" about Suits, given its streaming success.

"You know, I've mentioned to [creator] Aaron [Korsh] that I keep, in this era of reboots and reunions and all this other stuff, that I'm expecting a call at some point," Klein explained. "But I'm not aware of any serious conversations. It's just one of those things where, in this day and age, you wouldn't be surprised if somebody called you someday. But so far, nothing that I'm aware of."

Is a Suits Reboot Even Possible?

For Klein, the most difficult part about bringing Suits back for another go-round would be getting the entire cast back together. It was already a difficult task at the end of the show's original run, keeping everyone together for as long as possible.

"As you might remember, it was a complicated dance keeping everybody involved, getting all the actors deals done and keeping them involved through the end of the show," the EP said. "I'd be surprised if we could thread that needle for a reunion, but I'd also be delighted if that happened because [when] you do a show for that long, everybody becomes such good friends. A lot of us saw each other a month or so ago because there was a Suits-themed picket at Fox one day, and a lot of the writers, some of whom didn't know each other because people were on Seasons 1 and 2, but not the later seasons, so some of the writers were meeting for the first time. But a lot of the actors came to that as well."

Even if the rest of the cast was able to figure something out, Klein doesn't believe Meghan Markle will make a return. "I would assume that's just not possible," he said.

Why Is Suits Suddenly So Popular Again?

Klein went on to explain why he believes Suits has become such a hit since arriving on Netflix.

"I think there's two different things going on, one set of things that has to do with the show itself and another that has to do with the power of a particular platform," said Klein. "On the one hand, anecdotally, people reach out to me all the time, so I know it still finds new viewers here and there. But there's also something about the show that is rewatchable. There's people who've watched it all when it was coming out and find it very comforting to watch again. And it's also, I think, a unique enough show that it's very rewatchable. You discover new things as you're rewatching it. So there's an additional set of things about the show that reveal themselves watching it again. So it's a tribute to the show, creatively. But then it's also a tribute to the power of Netflix because it's been on Peacock for a while. There's a hat tip that needs to go to Netflix and the power of their platform because it's finding people."