Supergirl Star David Harewood Reveals Filming Begins With Martian Manhunter Tease

Last month, fans of The CW's Supergirl were stunned by the news that the Arrowverse series will conclude its run with its upcoming sixth season, set to debut sometime in 2021. Now, with the end in sight production on the sixth and final season of Supergirl has begun and series star David Harewood is giving fans their first look at things with a new, behind-the-scenes photo as he suits up as J'onn J'onzz/Martian Manhunter for what he notes in his caption are the last ten months of work on the series.

On Friday, Harewood took to Twitter to post an unusually angled selfie of himself suiting up in his Martian Manhunter suit. From the looks of things, the suit is the same one from Season 5, just not completely assembled with the photo giving a unique look at what goes into transforming into the character.

In September, it was announced that Supergirl would be ending its run with a 20-episode sixth season. At the time of the announcement, Harewood shared on social media his gratitude for everyone involved with the series over the past six years.

"What a ride! It's been a pleasure bringing the Martian to life these past 6 years!" Harewood wrote at the time. "Thank you to EVERYONE who supported! And thank you to all the fabulous actors, artists, writers and directors who have passed through the show over the years. Time to suit up one last time!"

Series star Melissa Benoist (Kara Danvers/Supergirl) shared a similar sentiment in her post regarding the show's final season announcement last month.

"To say it has been an honor portraying this iconic character would be a massive understatement. Seeing the incredible impact the show has had on young girls around the world has always left me humbled and speechless," Benoist wrote. "She's had that impact on me, too. She's taught me strength I didn't know I had, to find hope in the darkest of places, and that we are stronger when we're united. What she stands for pushes all of us to be better. She has changed my life for the better, and I’m forever grateful."

She added, "I'm so excited that we get to plan our conclusion to this amazing journey, and I cannot wait for you to see what we have in store. I promise we’re going to make it one helluva final season."

Supergirl will be the second Arrowverse series to end its run following Arrow's conclusion earlier this year after eight seasons. The series first launched on CBS where it was canceled after one season but made the leap to The CW where the Girl of Steel has been an integral part of the Arrowverse ever since. Season five of Supergirl starred Melissa Benoist, Chyler Leigh, Katie McGrath, Jesse Rath, Nicole Maines, Azie Tesfai, Andrea Brooks, Julie Gonzalo, Staz Nair and David Harewood, with special guest star Jon Cryer. Based on characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Supergirl is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Robert Rovner, Jessica Queller and Rob Wright.

The sixth and final season of Supergirl will debut on The CW in 2021.