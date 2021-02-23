Superman & Lois Adds Mad Scientist Thaddeus Killgrave as Season 1 Villain

✖

Superman & Lois debuts Tuesday night on The CW, but ahead of the series premiere for the latest entry in the network's Arrowverse of DC Comics-inspired shows, even more information about the much-anticipated series is emerging -- including more of the threats the titular couple will face. Series showrunner Todd Helbing revealed to Entertainment Weekly that the first season of Superman & Lois will feature the debut of made scientist Professor Thaddeus Killgrave.

"Sometimes the Superman story is a true Superman story, and it's just him being kickass and influences the story in a way that you might not expect, which is episode 3. Sometimes it's a new villain, but it speaks to the larger picture of the season. Sometimes it has to do with the mythology of the season," Helbing said. "We didn't want to do freak-of-the-week [like Smallville], we didn't necessarily want to do one villain, and we didn't necessarily want to do what [The Flash showrunner] Eric Wallace is doing, where he has a graphic-novel approach. We kind of wanted to do our own thing, but the true north was really: How is the family reacting to what is going on around them? And what's the true meaning of that?"

Created by John Byrne and John Beatty, Thaddeus Killgrave first appeared in Superman Vol. 2 #19 in July 1988 and was a rogue scientific genius who pretty much made devices and other technological weapons intended to fight Superman, though he also sold them to other villains as well -- including selling a nuclear bomb to the Joker who in return used it against Superman. The character was even a scientist for Intergang, which might actually hint at how Killgrave will be connected to the Superman & Lois story more broadly. Adam Rayner appears in Superman & Lois as Morgan Edge, described as "an intelligent, eloquent and impassioned self-made mogul", but in comics, Edge was an agent of Intergang.

Killgrave and Edge aren't the only villains Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch) will have to deal with in the show's first season, either. Wolé Parks also appears in Superman & Lois as the mysterious Stranger.

You can check out the official synopsis for the series premiere of Superman & Lois below.

"SERIES PREMIERE – In SUPERMAN & LOIS, after years of facing megalomaniacal supervillains, monsters wreaking havoc on Metropolis, and alien invaders intent on wiping out the human race, the world’s most famous superhero, The Man of Steel aka Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin, “Teen Wolf”) and comic books’ most famous journalist, Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch, “Grimm”), come face to face with one of their greatest challenges ever - dealing with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today’s society.

Complicating the already daunting job of raising two boys, Clark and Lois must also concern themselves with whether or not their sons Jonathan (Jordan Elsass, “Little Fires Everywhere”) and Jordan (Alexander Garfin, “The Peanuts Movie”) could inherit their father’s Kryptonian superpowers as they grow older. Returning to Smallville to handle some Kent family business, Clark and Lois are reacquainted with Lana Lang (Emmanuelle Chriqui, “Entourage”), a local loan officer who also happens to be Clark’s first love, and her Fire Chief husband Kyle Cushing (Erik Valdez, “Graceland”). The adults aren’t the only ones rediscovering old friendships in Smallville as the Kent sons are reacquainted with Lana and Kyle’s rebellious daughter, Sarah (Inde Navarrette, “Wander Darkly”).

Of course, there’s never a dull moment in the life of a superhero, especially with Lois’ father, General Samuel Lane (Dylan Walsh, “Nip/Tuck”) looking for Superman to vanquish a villain or save the day at a moment’s notice. Meanwhile, Superman and Lois’ return to idyllic Smallville is set to be upended when both a mysterious stranger (Wolé Parks, “All American”) and impassioned self-made mogul Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner, “Tyrant”) enter their lives."

Superman & Lois will premiere on Tuesday, February 23, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, followed by Superman & Lois: Legacy of Hope, at 9:30 p.m.