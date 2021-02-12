Superman & Lois: Heritage Synopsis Released

✖

The CW has released the official synopsis for "Heritage," the second episode of Superman & Lois, which will air on March 2 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on the network. The episode, which will be directed by Lee Toland Krieger, who also filmed the pilot as well as numerous episodes of Riverdale and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, will introduce Braveheart actor Angus Macfadyen in the role of Jor-El, who will appear via the computers at Superman's Fortress of Solitude. The episode synopsis confirms that Superman and family will be relocating to Smallville for the time being, and suggests that there is something going on with one of the kids.

After a rocky relationship kicks off between Kyle Cushing (Adam Rayner), the husband of Clark's high school sweetheart, and the Kent family, the second episode sees that start to turn around, it seems. According to the synopsis, Kyle invites the family over for a barbecue.

"While his personality is not necessarily polished, I would say, his heart's always in a great place and he is constantly looking out for others," Rayner said during the show's Television Critics Association panel last week. "Smallville, this community, is everything to him. And so when he sees opportunities to make everyone else's lives better, oftentimes he puts them before himself or before his own family, which allows some of those rough edges to soften a bit."

You can check out the synopsis below.

THERE’S NO PLACE LIKE HOME – While adjusting to their new lives in Smallville, Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) make an important decision concerning one of their sons. Meanwhile, tensions begin to rise between Lois and Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner). Lastly, Lana Lang Cushing (Emmanuelle Chriqui) invites the Kent family over for a barbecue. Jordan Elsass, Alexander Garfin, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, Wole Parks and Dylan Walsh also star. (#102). The episode was written by Todd Helbing and directed by Lee Toland Krieger.

In Superman & Lois, after years of facing megalomaniacal supervillains, monsters wreaking havoc on Metropolis, and alien invaders intent on wiping out the human race, the world’s most famous superhero, The Man of Steel aka Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin, “Teen Wolf”) and comic books’ most famous journalist, Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch, “Grimm”), come face to face with one of their greatest challenges ever - dealing with all the stress, pressures, and complexities that come with being working parents in today’s society.

Complicating the already daunting job of raising two boys, Clark and Lois must also concern themselves with whether or not their sons Jonathan (Jordan Elsass, “Little Fires Everywhere”) and Jordan (Alexander Garfin, “The Peanuts Movie”) could inherit their father’s Kryptonian superpowers as they grow older. Returning to Smallville to handle some Kent family business, Clark and Lois are reacquainted with Lana Lang (Emmanuelle Chriqui, “Entourage”), a local loan officer who also happens to be Clark’s first love, and her Fire Chief husband Kyle Cushing (Erik Valdez, “Graceland”). The adults aren’t the only ones rediscovering old friendships in Smallville as the Kent sons are reacquainted with Lana and Kyle’s rebellious daughter, Sarah (Inde Navarrette, “Wander Darkly”). Of course, there’s never a dull moment in the life of a superhero, especially with Lois’ father, General Samuel Lane (Dylan Walsh, “Nip/Tuck”) looking for Superman to vanquish a villain or save the day at a moment’s notice.

Meanwhile, Superman and Lois’ return to idyllic Smallville is set to be upended when a mysterious stranger (Wolé Parks, “All American”) enters their lives. Based on the characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Superman & Lois is written and executive produced by Todd Helbing (“The Flash”) and executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Geoff Johns. The series is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Superman & Lois will premiere on February 23. "Heritage" will air on March 2. Episodes of Superman & Lois and Batwoman will be available to stream for free on The CW's website and app the day after they air.