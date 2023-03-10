Superman & Lois: In Cold Blood Synopsis Released

The CW has released the official synopsis for "In Cold Blood," the upcoming, third episode of Superman & Lois season 3. The episode, set to air on March 28, seems to center primarily on the human characters, with Lois, Lana, and the Kent kids (plus Nat Irons) each getting a mention, but not clear sign of what Superman is up to in the episode. It will be written by Gregory Smith, an Arrowverse veteran who has also directed shows like Shadowhunters, Riverdale, and God Friended Me. It's written by Jai Jamison, a Superman & Lois staff writer who will direct an episode for the first time later this season.

Little is known about the season thus far, but it will see Lois and Clark pitted against Intergang, led by Bruno Manheim (The Walking Dead's Chad Coleman). Now that most of the characters in Clark's immediate orbit know who he is, it should change the dynamic of the season somewhat. During a press appearance last night, series star Tyler Hoechlin joked that it's nice for the show's creatives not to have to write excuses for every time he has to turn into Superman.

You can see the synopsis below.

GREGORY SMITH DIRECTS THE EPISODE – Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) pursue a new lead in the Mannheim investigation against Clark's (Tyler Hoechlin) wishes. Meanwhile, Jonathan (Michael Bishop), Jordan (Alex Garfin), and Nat's (Taylor Buck) attempt at a kind gesture is complicated by an unexpected obstacle. Lastly, Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui), Sarah (Inde Navarette), and Kyle (Erik Valdez) adjust to their own new normal." Gregory Smith directed the episode written by Jai Jamison.

Season three of Superman & Lois opens weeks after Superman's blowout defeat of Ally Allston. Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) are now working at the Smallville Gazette together and enjoying small town life. But the Kents' romantic bliss only shines a light on how isolating "the secret" can be, as Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) struggles to balance a new love interest and her friendship with Lois. However, Lois' own work-life balance is put to the test when an undercover assignment reveals a deadly foe that promises to change the Kent family forever. Superman would move heaven and earth for his family, but with a villain this merciless, even that might not be enough.

Meanwhile, the Kent boys find themselves being pulled in opposite directions as Jordan (Alex Garfin) discovers what a superhero-identity really means and Jonathan (Michael Bishop) searches for purpose beyond the football field. Amid all this upheaval, John Henry (Wolé Parks) is haunted by his doppelgänger's past, leading to dangerous consequences for him and Natalie (Tayler Buck). Lana Lang (Emmanuelle Chriqui) and Kyle (Erik Valdez) redefine their family post-separation, while Sarah (Inde Navarrette) explores what the future holds for her and Jordan now that she knows the truth about his powers. Having learned the hard way that no one else can be trusted to work with Superman, General Samuel Lane (Dylan Walsh) reclaims his post at the Department of Defense, only to face his own conflict in working with his grandson, Jordan.

Superman & Lois returns on March 14 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. "In Cold Blood" airs two weeks later on March 28.