Leslie Jones' Supermarket Sweep Reboot Preview Clip Released

ABC's Supermarket Sweep reboot debuts on October 18th, but you don't have to wait until then to get a look at the fresh take on the fan favorite game show from the 90s. The upcoming show's official Twitter account has shared a new preview with show host Saturday Night Live's Leslie Jones promising that "Sundays aren't just the days before Monday anymore" because she's taking over Sunday nights with the high energy shopping game show. You can check it out below.

October 18 is going to SWEEP you off your feet! 🛒 Leslie Jones is kicking off ABC Sundays with #SupermarketSweep premiering at 8|7c. @Lesdoggg pic.twitter.com/7SGJ3kDhs5 — Supermarket Sweep (@SuperSweepABC) August 27, 2020

Supermarket Sweep is a game show concept that has been through multiple iterations over several decades. The first version aired on ABC between 1965 and 1967, but the most well-known version of the series aired on Lifetime between 1990 and 1995 (and later, PAX TV between 2000-2003) and saw three teams of two related individuals play a game that consisted of three segments: the question round, the Big Sweep, and the Bonus Sweep. The question round saw contestants asked a series of questions that, when answered correctly, added time to the team's "bank" that was then used for the Big Sweep in which teams ran through the grocery store to collect high-value items. The team with the highest value cart would move on to the Bonus Sweep for a chance to win even more. The upcoming reboot version will follow a similar format.

The 90s series remains an all-time favorite game show for many, including Jones, who previously said she couldn't be more thrilled to be part of the new version.

"I've always dreamed of being on Supermarket Sweep," Jones said. "Seriously, I tried out for the show years ago; and after getting turned away, I knew I'd have to take matters into my own hands. being able to bring the iconic game show back to life on ABC is my ultimate redemption story!"

"Supermarket Sweep is the perfect addition to ABC's strong lineup of classic game show revivals, and we struck gold having Leslie Jones as the host and executive producer," ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke said. "The original version was one of my all-time favorites. I can't wait for it to be reintroduced with Leslie's fresh and unique take on the classic supermarket race, which will undoubtedly appeal to an entirely new generation of viewers."

And for those wanting to get ready for the new Supermarket Sweep by enjoying a bit of nostalgia, 15 episodes of the 90s version of the series are currently available on Netflix in the United States.

The Supermarket Sweep reboot with Leslie Jones debuts October 18th on ABC.