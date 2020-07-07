Netflix Adds Classic Episodes Of Supermarket Sweep

✖

Netflix is always adding new content to keep fans coming back, and while they have been on a streak of new shows and films, their most recent addition is actually a fan favorite from the 90s. Today Netflix revealed that the classic game show Supermarket Sweep is available to stream on the service, though it does come with one caveat, which is that only 15 episodes are currently available. They don't say whether or not the other episodes are on the way, but there are certainly quite a few to choose from if they decide it's worth adding more to the service. You can see the post below.

"I don't know who needs to hear this but 15 episodes of the iconic Supermarket Sweep are now on Netflix in The US".

The 90s version of the show is the most well known, though it originally aired back in 1965. It wasn't until the 90s that it achieved its fan-favorite status though, as it ran from 1990 to 1995 with host David Ruprecht. The show had contestants taking part in several mini-games that could earn them extra time for the Big Sweep, though they also got to keep items they collected on the way there. The Big Sweep would have them using the time they amassed throughout the episode to run through the grocery store and collect high-value items, including giant bonus items.

If you like the show you're in luck, as there is a full-on reboot coming to ABC later this year with Saturday Night Live's Leslie Jones as host, and she couldn't be more thrilled.

“I’ve always dreamed of being on Supermarket Sweep,” Jones said. “Seriously, I tried out for the show years ago; and after getting turned away, I knew I’d have to take matters into my own hands. Being able to bring the iconic game show back to life on ABC is my ultimate redemption story!”

“Supermarket Sweep is the perfect addition to ABC’s strong lineup of classic game show revivals, and we struck gold having Leslie Jones as the host and executive producer,” said Burke. “The original version was one of my all-time favorites. I can’t wait for it to be reintroduced with Leslie’s fresh and unique take on the classic supermarket race, which will undoubtedly appeal to an entirely new generation of viewers.”

The classic Supermarket Sweep is on Netflix now.

