‘Supernatural’ Creator Breaks Silence on Series Ending

As the saying goes, all good things must come to an end. In the case of Supernatural, The CW has decided to pull the plug on the show after its 15th season, something set to debut during this year’s Fall television season. The move was announced earlier this afternoon and since then, show creator Eric Kripke has no taken to social media to reveal his thoughts on the move.

As expected, Kripke was especially thankful and sentimental towards those involved with the show both on and off camera. The writer was sure to remind fans that even the best shows aren’t forever and sooner or later they’ll all go by the wayside.

“#SPNFamily please remember: shows end,” Kripke says. “But family is forever. That never changes & that’s what you’ve created here. All my love & thanks to the cast & crew & most of all you, the family.”

After creating the show for The WB in 2005, Kripke stuck with the series as showrunner for the first five seasons. The show’s since gone through a rotating cast of writers, most recently with Andrew Dabb and Robert Singer serving as co-showrunners. Kripke’s also been attached to the show as a part-time executive consultant as he focuses on other projects.

As with the usual episode order from the channel, Supernatural Season Fifteen is set to be a full, 20-episode swan song for the series, which will go down as the longest-running fantasy show to ever grace television sets.

Supernatural airs Thursday nights beginning at 8/7 p.m. Central on The CW.

What has been your favorite Supernatural moment? Do you think Season 15 was the right time to wrap the show up? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

