‘Supernatural’ Executive Producers Comment On Show Ending

Supernatural executive producers Robert Singer and Andrew Dabb issued a statement after it was announced Friday the long-running CW drama will be ending with its 15th and final season.

"Firstly, we would like to thank all the people who have been involved with the show both in front of and behind the camera. For us it has been an experience of a lifetime," Singer and Dabb said. "The support we have had from both Warner Bros Television and The CW has been incredible. We'd like to give special thanks to [stars] Jensen [Ackles], Jared [Padalecki] and Misha [Collins] for making this journey so special. It is now most important to us to give these characters that we love the send off they deserve."

The 20-episode season will close at a total 327 episodes, cementing Supernatural as the longest-running sci-fi/genre series in the history of American broadcast television. The series, launched on CW predecessor The WB Network in September 2005, is the only remaining series from that network still remaining on The CW schedule.

Stars Samantha Smith and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who reprised their roles as parents Mary and John Winchester in Supernatural's milestone 300th episode in February, previously said the series' longevity was born in part out of the cast's familial relationship and unending support from its sizable fanbase.

"Many shows say, 'Oh, it's a family, it feels like family, and everyone loves each other.' The difference about this show is that I think it really takes it to a next level, and there are multiple families within the family," Smith told EW. "So there's the fandom family, and the cast family, and the cast and crew family, and it is what has propelled it to this point."

Added Morgan, "I think what makes Supernatural is so special is the fandom. And when you have that kind of relationship and honesty with your fans, and you give a piece of yourself to these people, it makes something very special. I mean, to do 300 episodes, it means that you have people that love you."

Supernatural airs Thursdays at 8/7c on The CW.

-----

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Dragon Ball Super maybe returning, we're breaking down Kofi's trip to the set of Godzilla: King of the Monsters and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!