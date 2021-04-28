Supernatural Launches an Official Tarot Deck

A tarot card deck and the Supernatural TV series are a perfect combo, so Insight Editions made it happen. The official Supernatural Tarot Deck and Guidebook is shipping now, and it's currently 24% off here on Amazon.

The deck features original artwork inspired by classic tarot remixed with characters from the 15 year run of Supernatural. Sam and Dean Winchester (The Fools), Castiel, Bobby Singer, Crowley, and the beloved Impala (The Chariot) are all represented. The deck also includes a guidebook that provides a basic tarot overview and some spreads for easy readings.

(Photo: Warner Bros. Home Entertainment)

On a related note, a supermassive Blu-ray box set containing all 15 seasons of the iconic Supernatural television series launched earlier this year. It includes a whopping 58 discs, all 327 episodes, a ridiculous amount of bonus features, and a 68-page book that's filled with new images, set designs, letters to the SPN Family from Eric Kripke and Robert Singer, and more.

At the time of writing you can pre-order it here at Best Buy for $289.99 and here on Amazon for the same price with a release date set for May 25th.

The standalone Blu-ray for the 15th and final season of Supernatural is also slated to arrive on May 25th, and pre-orders are live here on Amazon and here at Best Buy now for $39.99. That said, if you don't already own a good chunk of Supernatural seasons on Blu-ray already, going for the box set will be much cheaper than buying each season individually.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.