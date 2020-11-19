Supernatural Fans Aren't Ready for the Series Finale Tonight

It has been a long road, but the Winchester Brothers are ready to turn in the keys for good tonight. After 15 seasons of hunting monsters, Dean and Sam will close shop on the family business as the series finale of Supernatural goes live tonight. The upcoming event has fans just as excited as they are scared, so you can see why social media is freaking out about the big moment.

Over on Twitter, Supernatural is starting to take over as fans from around the world are weighing in on the show. Its series finale is just hours away, and there is so much the fandom has to share still. You can check out some of their pre-finale posts in the slides below, but as you can imagine, fans aren't ready to say goodbye to their Supernatural family just yet.

And that is what the show's fandom has become. There are few series that live as long as Supernatural and have kept a fanbase that is this enthusiastic. The fandom spans over a decade, and members have honored the series with everything from artwork to fan-fiction and cosplay. It is difficult to describe the impact Supernatural has had on its fans, and the same goes for its cast. Both Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki are saying farewell to the show that made them household names. But as the sun is now setting on Supernatural, both stars must prepare their final goodbyes while fans wait anxiously to see where the road ends.

If you are wanting to watch the two-hour series finale tonight, Supernatural will premiere "Carry On" at 8/7 pm CST. It will be preceded on The CW by a retrospective on the series featuring exclusive interviews from the cast and crew.

Have you braced yourself for this end of an era? What does Supernatural mean to you after all these years? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.