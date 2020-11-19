Supernatural Fans Aren't Ready for the Series Finale Tonight
It has been a long road, but the Winchester Brothers are ready to turn in the keys for good tonight. After 15 seasons of hunting monsters, Dean and Sam will close shop on the family business as the series finale of Supernatural goes live tonight. The upcoming event has fans just as excited as they are scared, so you can see why social media is freaking out about the big moment.
Over on Twitter, Supernatural is starting to take over as fans from around the world are weighing in on the show. Its series finale is just hours away, and there is so much the fandom has to share still. You can check out some of their pre-finale posts in the slides below, but as you can imagine, fans aren't ready to say goodbye to their Supernatural family just yet.
And that is what the show's fandom has become. There are few series that live as long as Supernatural and have kept a fanbase that is this enthusiastic. The fandom spans over a decade, and members have honored the series with everything from artwork to fan-fiction and cosplay. It is difficult to describe the impact Supernatural has had on its fans, and the same goes for its cast. Both Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki are saying farewell to the show that made them household names. But as the sun is now setting on Supernatural, both stars must prepare their final goodbyes while fans wait anxiously to see where the road ends.
If you are wanting to watch the two-hour series finale tonight, Supernatural will premiere "Carry On" at 8/7 pm CST. It will be preceded on The CW by a retrospective on the series featuring exclusive interviews from the cast and crew.
Have you braced yourself for this end of an era? What does Supernatural mean to you after all these years? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.
Thank You... Seriously
prevnext
Oh gosh, I’m not ready. #ThankYouSupernatural for getting me through...well, a lot. I can’t watch the finale til tomorrow, so I’ll be starting the rewatch tonight. Back to the beginning to prepare for the end. Love you forever, Winchesters. Carry on. #Supernatural pic.twitter.com/zBL3Ovw8jB— Emily Jorgensen (@MadeByEmyJJ) November 19, 2020
Brace Yourselves
prevnext
Our airbnb host is awesome. Daina told her we booked it to watch the finale and she did this for us 🥺 #Supernatural pic.twitter.com/db8S6fr71v— gay frogwater 🌸🌈🍖 (@LoveCrimers) November 19, 2020
Nothing Is Stopping Us...!
prevnext
I feel this on an emotional level. #Supernatural #SupernaturalFinale pic.twitter.com/CD0EFhRAXU— Space Cowboy (@valentineatu) November 19, 2020
Brutal but Correct
prevnext
Ugh today's gonna be ROUGH*. Just toss my heart in a f-ckin' meat grinder already.
*yes this is a subtweet about the supernatural series finale.— Meredith Glynn (@Merecuda) November 19, 2020
We Are Right There With You
prevnext
12 hours to #SupernaturalFinale
Me - pic.twitter.com/bhBBgdMWoB— 𝑨𝒏𝒌𝒊𝒕𝒂 (𝑾𝒊𝒏𝒄𝒉𝒆𝒔𝒕𝒆𝒓) (@_downandirty_) November 19, 2020
Imagine That Though
prevnext
Plot twist: 15x20 is not the finale and they're gonna announce the 16th season of Supernatural.— Eleonora (@Mishalocked24) November 17, 2020
We Feel That
prevnext
The thin thread I'm holding on to #SupernaturalFinale #SPNFamilyForever pic.twitter.com/G4PXob79Bp— Jessica Winchester (@JessicaTrefeth1) November 19, 2020
Please Come Back
prevnext
Retweet this tweet to manifest castiel in the supernatural series finale pic.twitter.com/VuvjwnovY4— super sam 💚💙 (@samanstiel) November 10, 2020
The Realest Moodboard
prevnext
mood before the finale.#Supernatural pic.twitter.com/2wkAeHbX6T— Drula loves Cas 💙 (@CasIsLoved) November 19, 2020
Oh, No Doubt
prev
'Carry On Wayward Son' by Kansas was released on November 19th 1976...
The Supernatural finale, 'Carry On', is airing November 19th 2020...
there's other forces at play here I swear...— sarah | #ThankYouSupernatural (@Iovejarpad) November 14, 2020