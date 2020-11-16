Supernatural: Trailer for Two-Hour Series Finale Revealed

With fifteen seasons and 326 episodes under the belt, it all comes down to this for The CW's long running and fan-beloved series Supernatural. On Thursday, November 19th the Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles starring series concludes with a two-hour block of programming, with a series retrospective, "Supernatural: The Long Road Home" and the finale itself "Carry On". Now, The CW has released a promo for the end of it all promising not just a look back at how it all began, but a satisfying end to the story.

There's not a lot in the promo that reveals where the finale episode will go, and neither does the synopsis as well. The finale synopsis reads "After 15 seasons, the longest running sci fi series in the US is coming to an end. Baby, it's the final ride for saving people and hunting things."

The episode, which is directed by Robert Singer and written by Andrew Dabb is one that Padalecki has already called his favorite in the entire series' run, revealing during the Paley Center's online Supernatural panel last month that he "couldn't be more pleased with the way it turned out," and later added in response to a question, "The series finale is my favorite episode of all time."

"It's a fantastic way for the show to wrap up," Jensen Ackles added. "The more that I thought about it, the more that I mulled over all the different possibilities of what could happen, and maybe what should happen, it's interesting to think that I kept coming back to what ended up happening."

The series stars aren't the only ones pleased with Supernatural's finale, either. Despite last week's "Inherit the Earth" tying up much of the series' mythology, The CW president Mark Pedowitz says that the real series finale will still have a lot to satisfy fans of the series and send things off in an epic way.

"You say, 'What can they do for the [series finale]?' and let me tell you: They pull it off. It's great, it's just great," Pedowitz told The Hollywood Reporter (via TVLine). "And to their credit, they gave a great goodbye to their fans at the very end of the show, so kudos to them."

How they say that goodbye is something fans will have to tune in for, but according to series co-showrunner Andrew Dabb, the final episode of Supernatural will be focused on Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) now that the show's larger mythology has been dealt with.

"Everything is pretty mythology-focused up until the finale," co-showrunner Dabb told Entertainment Weekly. "[The finale] is a little bit more of an old-school episode."

"When we were going to shoot the episodes, I did a final re-read and made some final tweaks," Dabb said. "Jared [Padalecki] weighed in and Jensen [Ackles] weighed in, and [co-showrunner] Bob Singer. We just wanted to really make sure it was landing the right way."

The Supernatural series finale, "Carry On" airs Thursday, November 19th at 9 p.m. ET. A special retrospective and celebratory episode, "Supernatural: The Long Road Home" precedes the finale at 8 p.m. ET. on The CW.

