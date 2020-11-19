Supernatural Series Finale: How to Watch the Episode Live

✖

Supernatural has been around for well over a decade, and the drama has become an icon in its own right. The CW has helped pushed the series to new heights, and after 15 seasons, the show will come to an end tonight. Supernatural will air its series finale today to the dismay of millions, and we are here to tell you all the ways you can tune in to the special two-hour episode.

The basics about the Supernatural finale look simple enough. The finale will air on The CW starting at 8/7 pm CST. If you want to watch the show live, we have broken down some ways you can access the finale below when it airs. But if you can wait, Supernatural will bring the series finale to its online app for free tomorrow only. For those who watch it live on The CW, the finale will be preceded by a special retrospective on the series titled Supernatural: The Long Road Home, and it will feature exclusive interviews with the cast and crew.

(Photo: THE CW)

As for the finale, it is titled "Carry On" in honor of the show's title song by Kansas. You can check out its short and sweet synopsis here: "After 15 seasons, the longest-running sci-fi series in the US is coming to an end. Baby, it’s the final ride for saving people and hunting things."

So, the time has come to figure out how you are going to watch Baby's final ride. Supernatural is available as always to fans who have a cable subscription. Tuning in to the finale will be simple for those folks, but things are trickier for cord-cutters.

If you want to watch the finale live without a cable subscription, your best bet will be to try live TV streaming services. Platforms like Youtube and Hulu have live TV packages available, and new users can start free trials for this event. Other services like Sling, Philo, and AT&T TV NOW also carry The CW as a channel offering if you cannot wait until tomorrow to check out the finale on The CW app.

